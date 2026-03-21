Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

The Arab/Muslim woman has long been one of the main sites for practising progressive imperialism, drawing the concern of Western patriarchy and compelling its men to act to "save them." Women's bodies have been stolen in the service of US imperial wars, and this theft is evidenced best and most unapologetically on the pages of mainstream publications. In 2010, as doubts and questions were being raised about the continuing US military occupation of Afghanistan, Time magazine published a cover portrait of a young Afghan woman whose face had been brutally mutilated and was left with a "jagged bridge of scarred flesh and bone" where her husband had cut off her nose. "We do not run this story," Richard Stengel, the then editor of the magazine, disingenuously explained, "or show this image either in support of the US war effort or in opposition to it. We do it to illuminate what is actually happening on the ground.” Time magazine reduced Aisha's personal history, life, memories, ambitions, desires, relations, social connections, and culture, making her useful in US imperialism's civilisational narrative. "Aisha posed for the picture," Stengel continued, "and says she wants the world to see the effect a Taliban resurgence would have on the women of Afghanistan, many of whom have flourished in the past few years." Manufacturing a sovereign subject who stands outside power, interests, influence, and coercion, Time offered us a ready-made woman "empowered" by US power. A liberal, "woke" politics was weaponised, and women's bodies became ammunition.