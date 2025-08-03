Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants And Rohingyas Depriving Indian Citizens Of Livelihood: BJP

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's state unit president, said that illegal voters in West Bengal will be identified just as has happened in Bihar during the SIR of electoral rolls.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jahangirpuri
Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive Against Illegal Rohingyas And Bangladeshis Has Made AAP Nervous: BJP (representational image) Photo: file pic
info_icon

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Indian citizens from West Bengal, who have been working in other states, were being deprived of their livelihood by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and, in some cases, by Rohingyas.

BJP's state unit president Samik Bhattacharya asserted that Indian Muslims and those Hindus who have come to the country from Bangladesh owing to persecution have nothing to worry about as long as the saffron party is in there.

He also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is afraid that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will identify fake voters if the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is conducted in Bengal.

Packed belongings of migrant workers in Gurugram who left for native homes in West Bengal - SURESH K PANDEY
Fear and Flight: Gurugram's Bengali Migrants Uprooted Amid Verification Drive

BY Ainnie Arif

"Genuine Indian citizens from Bengal, working in other states, are having their livelihood snatched by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and, in some cases, by Rohingyas," the BJP leader said while addressing a press conference here.

Bhattacharya said that illegal voters in West Bengal will be identified just as has happened in Bihar during the SIR of electoral rolls.

"Just the indication that SIR may be done in Bengal has evoked so much fear, so imagine what will happen when it will really take place," he said.

The BJP leader said that the biggest problem that West Bengal is facing is "radicalisation", maintaining that the political upheavals in Bangladesh in the recent months have had some fallout in some border districts of West Bengal.

Rohingya Crisis: After Blocking UN From Accessing Area, Myanmar Admits Having Found Mass Graves - File photo
UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

BY Outlook News Desk

Bhattacharya said that the central government has pointed out some banned organisations starting to get active within the country, with a north Bengal district being at the focal point.

"This is certainly dangerous for our country's internal security, and this is being compromised in this state," he claimed.

He said that on this issue raised by the Union government, several BJP-ruled and non-BJP-ruled states have started checking the identities of migrant labourers from West Bengal.

"Those apprehended during such checks have admitted to being Bangladeshis and that they have obtained fake identity cards here," the BJP leader said.

Justifying the Delhi Police's action, pointing to "Bangladeshi language", the BJP leader said that there is a distinctive difference in the dialect of the Bengali language spoken and written in West Bengal with that of Bangladesh.

The TMC on Sunday posted a letter, on its X handle, claiming that the officer-in-charge of a police station in New Delhi has written to the Banga Bhawan in the national capital, seeking a translator for "Bangladeshi national language" following the arrest of eight people, suspected to have illegally crossed over into India from the neighbouring country.

Alleging that BJP workers are being attacked by the ruling TMC and harassed by the state police, Bhattacharya said, "These are not stray incidents. These are happening in different parts of West Bengal." He alleged that even TMC workers are being subjected to attacks, and incidents of murders are also taking place due to intra-party factional clashes.

"Many of these victim families, in their initial reactions, have demanded a CBI investigation into such incidents as they don't have confidence in the current dispensation in the state," he claimed.

The BJP state president, however, admitted that in several cases, the pace of ongoing CBI probes into crimes in the state has been slow.

"We do not deny it, and we are unhappy," he said.

"We want CBI investigations to be more fast-paced," Bhattacharya said.

Pointing to TMC's Bardhaman-Durgapur MP Kirti Azad, who was earlier with the BJP and recently demanded an investigation by central agencies into alleged illegal mining, Bhattacharya said that the former India cricketer has not been able to destroy the saffron party's DNA in him completely.

"He (Azad) had on July 23 demanded a CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into illegal mining, but has withdrawn the demand on August 2," he said.

Maintaining that the BJP was, however, viewing the demand for CBI and ED probe seriously, Bhattacharya said that party MPs will meet Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday to urge him to take appropriate steps.

Stating that the parents of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor, who was raped and murdered a year ago, met the BJP leadership here on Saturday about a protest march on the anniversary of the gruesome incident on August 9, he said that the party expresses solidarity with them but will not make a political presence there.

"If any BJP leader or worker wants to go, he/she can but will not make any political statement from the platform or hold the party's flag," Bhattacharya said.

He said that BJP workers will participate in the protest rally, demanding justice for the deceased doctor, which he described as a social cause, without displaying their political leanings.

"We will inform the persons concerned about what the victim's parents told us, but since the CBI is no longer 'a caged parrot', we cannot make any commitment," he said.

The parents had moved court seeking further investigation into the rape and murder of their daughter, claiming that there were others involved in the crime.

The CBI is probing an alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor, whose body was found in a seminar room of the hospital.

A man, Sanjay Roy, was sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court after finding him guilty of the crime.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball