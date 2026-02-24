Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, accused the Center on Tuesday of ignoring her government's repeated demands to rename the state "Bangla."



After the proposal to change Kerala's name to Keralam was approved by the Union Cabinet, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee made the claim.



She also alleged that an understanding between the CPI(M), the ruling party of the southern state, and the BJP helped in getting a new name for Kerala.