Repeal Of Muslim Marriage Act In Assam Aimed At Distancing Muslims From Their Religion: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that the Assam Cabinet's decision to repeal the Muslim Marriages Act is aimed at distancing Muslims from their religion and religious practices.

"In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through 'qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the 'nikahnama' certificate," he told reporters here.

The government has removed that system,he said and asked is there a provision of 'nikah' in the special marriage act.