National

Repeal Of Muslim Marriage Act In Assam Aimed At Distancing Muslims From Their Religion: Owaisi

"In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through 'qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the 'nikahnama' certificate," he told reporters here.

PTI
PTI

February 27, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi Photo: PTI
info_icon

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that the Assam Cabinet's decision to repeal the Muslim Marriages Act is aimed at distancing Muslims from their religion and religious practices.

"In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through 'qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the 'nikahnama' certificate," he told reporters here.

The government has removed that system,he said and asked is there a provision of 'nikah' in the special marriage act.

The wedding should happen as per one's religion, he said.

There is no religion in the special marriage act which is a neutral, secular law, he said.

Observing that 'Mehr' which is given to bride in Muslim marriage has been removed, he asked whether it is a loss to women or not.

"If marriage is registered under special marriage act, inheritance will not be available under Muslim personal law. The purpose is to distance Muslims from their religion and their religious practices," he told reporters here. 

The Assam cabinet had given its nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 in a bid to end child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement