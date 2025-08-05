Football

Liverpool 4-1 Athletic Bilbao, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Ngumoha, Doak Shine As Reds Dominate Los Leones

Liverpool ran riot in the first of two pre-season friendlies against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Monday, 4 August 2025, securing a dominant 4-1 win. 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha was the star for the Reds, opening the scoring just two minutes after kick-off with a strike from 20 yards. Three minutes later, the youngster headed the ball into Darwin Nunez’s path for the second goal. Young attacker Ben Doak added to the Reds’ advantage after forcing an own goal from goalkeeper Alex Padilla before half-time. Harvey Elliott scored the fourth in the 58th minute, but Gorka Guruzeta netted a consolation for the Basque side with 14 minutes remaining.