Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: A cloudburst triggered a major flash flood in Uttarakhand's Dharali area on Tuesday. Scary visuals of the cloudburst are making the rounds on social media, showing houses being swept away with the force of the triggered flood. It has been reported that about 10-12 people are feared buried under the debris, while 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Flash flood hits Uttarkashi on Tuesday
Flash flood hits Uttarkashi on Tuesday X/@UttarkashiPol
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to devastating floods. Taking cognisance of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot.
LIVE UPDATES

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: Top Points

  • At least four people are killed while several others are missing as a major cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the region.

  • Locals told PTI that the cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods.

  • Horrific videos of the incident showing houses being swept away have been making the rounds on social media.

  • Taking it to X, the Uttarkashi Police said that the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area has caused major damage in Dharali and has prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.

  • Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Facts To Know

  At least four people are killed while several others are missing as a major cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the region.

  Locals told PTI that the cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods.

  Horrific videos of the incident showing houses being swept away have been making the rounds on social media.

  • There are also reports of people trapped under debris.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Video Footage Captures Panic

Horrific videos of the incident showing houses being swept away have been making the rounds on social media. There are also reports of people trapped under debris.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: CM Dhami Responds

Taking cognisance of the development, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on a war footing in relief and rescue operations."

"I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety', Dhami posted on X.

Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday - X/@UttarkashiPol
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

BY Outlook News Desk

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

Taking cognisance of the situation, both PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: ITBP, NDRF Teams Deployed

Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot. According to news agency ANI, a 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site to assist in rescue operations, while three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. Moreover, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift.

Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Uttarkashi Police Issues Caution 

Taking it to X, the Uttarkashi Police said that the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area has caused major damage in Dharali and has prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site", Uttarkashi Police posted on X.

"In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, your children, and your livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river", they further added.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: Connectivity Impacted, Bridge Washed Away

On cloudburst in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu says, "Since road connectivity has been impacted, a bridge has been washed away, we are talking to the officials of BRO, PWD, our priority is to restore connectivity, the weather is bad at present, we are not able to provide relief, and rescue through helicopter services. But SDRF, Army are there... Prima facie, it seems that 40-50 properties have got damaged. We are trying to get further information, we will be acting accordingly."

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "The unfortunate incident of a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region of Uttarakhand is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal Ji for the well-being of the people affected by this accident."

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: AIIMS Rishikesh Trauma Centre Treats The Injured

AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Sandeep Kumar says, "As soon as we got this information, the Trauma Centre was informed that if any patient comes to the hospital, they are provided treatment immediately..."

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: President Murmu Expresses Condolence

Taking cognisance of the incident, President Droupadi Murmu said, "The news of the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the affected families and wish for success in the relief and rescue operations."

Published At:
