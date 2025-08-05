Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

On cloudburst in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu says, "Since road connectivity has been impacted, a bridge has been washed away, we are talking to the officials of BRO, PWD, our priority is to restore connectivity, the weather is bad at present, we are not able to provide relief, and rescue through helicopter services. But SDRF, Army are there... Prima facie, it seems that 40-50 properties have got damaged. We are trying to get further information, we will be acting accordingly."