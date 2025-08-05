Uttarkashi Cloudburst Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: Top Points
At least four people are killed while several others are missing as a major cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the region.
Locals told PTI that the cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods.
Horrific videos of the incident showing houses being swept away have been making the rounds on social media.
Taking it to X, the Uttarkashi Police said that the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area has caused major damage in Dharali and has prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.
Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Facts To Know
There are also reports of people trapped under debris.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Video Footage Captures Panic
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: CM Dhami Responds
Taking cognisance of the development, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on a war footing in relief and rescue operations."
"I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety', Dhami posted on X.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
Taking cognisance of the situation, both PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: ITBP, NDRF Teams Deployed
Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot. According to news agency ANI, a 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site to assist in rescue operations, while three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. Moreover, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift.
Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: Uttarkashi Police Issues Caution
Taking it to X, the Uttarkashi Police said that the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area has caused major damage in Dharali and has prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.
"In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, your children, and your livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river", they further added.
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: Connectivity Impacted, Bridge Washed Away
On cloudburst in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu says, "Since road connectivity has been impacted, a bridge has been washed away, we are talking to the officials of BRO, PWD, our priority is to restore connectivity, the weather is bad at present, we are not able to provide relief, and rescue through helicopter services. But SDRF, Army are there... Prima facie, it seems that 40-50 properties have got damaged. We are trying to get further information, we will be acting accordingly."
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "The unfortunate incident of a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region of Uttarakhand is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal Ji for the well-being of the people affected by this accident."
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: AIIMS Rishikesh Trauma Centre Treats The Injured
AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Sandeep Kumar says, "As soon as we got this information, the Trauma Centre was informed that if any patient comes to the hospital, they are provided treatment immediately..."
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Today Live: President Murmu Expresses Condolence
Taking cognisance of the incident, President Droupadi Murmu said, "The news of the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the affected families and wish for success in the relief and rescue operations."