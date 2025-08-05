Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Scary visuals of the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are making rounds on social media, showing houses being swept away.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday
Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday Photo: X/@UttarkashiPol
  • A cloudburst triggered a major flash flood in Uttarakhand's Dharali area on Tuesday.

  • Scary visuals of the cloudburst are making the rounds on social media, showing houses being swept away with the force of the triggered flood.

  • It has been reported that about 10-12 people are feared buried under the debris, while 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

At least four people are killed while several others are missing as a major cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggered a flash flood, causing massive destruction in the region. Horrific videos of the incident showing houses being swept away have been making the rounds on social media. There are also reports of people trapped under debris.

Taking cognisance of the development, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on a war footing in relief and rescue operations."

"I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety', Dhami posted on X.

Follow LIVE Updates here

Locals told PTI that the cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods. It has been reported that about 10-12 people are feared buried under the debris, while 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away. Several video footage captured the panic in the villagers, who were heard screaming.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach the spot. According to news agency ANI, a 16-member team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site to assist in rescue operations, while three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. Moreover, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift.

Taking it to X, the Uttarkashi Police said that the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area has caused major damage in Dharali and has prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site", Uttarkashi Police posted on X.

"In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, your children, and your livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river", they further added.

As per media reports, SDRF rescue teams have been deployed, and the Uttarakhand government has also roped in the Indian Army for the rescue operation.

Published At:
