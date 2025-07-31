Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours

Rasmus Hojlund scored for Manchester United during their 4-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series 2025 on 31 July

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League Summer Series 2025 Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in action against Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series.
Rasmus Hojlund is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United for the upcoming season amid speculation over his future.

United are reportedly in the market for a new striker this transfer window, with reports suggesting they are looking to bring in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The forward scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, while United have also been linked with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

Hojlund seemingly responded to that on the pitch, scoring the opener for Ruben Amorim's side during their 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions since joining United in August 2023.

He scored 10 of those last term (52 appearances), though only four came in the Premier League as he struggled to find form, despite having 58 shots in total.

Amorim was impressed with Hojlund after the win over Bournemouth, and the Dane has a plan for what he wants from his future.

"My plan is very clear," said Hojlund. "That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens.

"Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp, so I welcome everything that comes.

"When I came, [Anthony] Martial was there as well, but he had a lot of injuries, so I obviously had to take a lot of the game time," he said.

"You're not going to tell me I shouldn't be playing because I want to play every game. But obviously, I could have done with some help in terms of sharing the games a bit, especially in the beginning.

"I'm still very young. People forget that sometimes. I'm only 22. Not every striker scores 100 goals by that age.

"But I've learned a lot. I think you can see it in my game. I'm starting to develop and become even better in the basics.

"Last season was tough on us all. I should have done better. Everybody knows. But it's also a team thing. We're going to be better now. We are progressing in the right way and looking forward to what's coming."

