Man United 4-1 Bournemouth, Premier League Summer Series: Red Devils 'Looked Like Different Team' In Win, Says Amorim

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League Summer Series 2025: Man United secured a 4-1 win in the pre-season friendly tour, courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund (8’), Patrick Dorgu (25’), Amad Diallo (53’), and Ethan Williams (72’)

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United "looks like a different team" after impressing in their second victory of the Premier League Summer Series.

United have won both games in the tournament so far and sit top of the table after a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday.

Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Ethan Williams netted the goals for the Red Devils, who missed out on a clean sheet due to Matthijs de Ligt's 88th-minute own goal.

It was largely the same squad Amorim had available to him last season, with new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo not involved in the match.

United were clinical, scoring with four of their six shots on target as they outperformed their 1.3 expected goals (xG) by some margin at Soldier Field, and Amorim was delighted with his team's performance.

"It was a good game. We played with intensity," Amorim said. "We were aggressive, and that is something that we need to improve from last season.

"We had better possession compared to the last game, so they are listening. Of course, scoring first in the beginning of the games can change the confidence of the team.

"We changed some positions, and you feel that they know what to do in different positions. It was a good test.

"We controlled quite well the runs of Evanilson and [Antoine] Semenyo one against one. Luke Shaw was also really strong. So, it was a good day.

"It was just a pre-season game, but the feeling with the same players, even being a pre-season game, if you look at the same players now playing, it looks like a different team, and that is a good sign."

Hojlund opened the scoring on Wednesday with a deft header, scoring with his only attempt of the match.

United have been linked with Benjamin Sesko this transfer window, with Hojlund's position in the side coming under question amid the Red Devils’ search for another striker.

However, Amorim highlighted the Dane's work rate as key to helping them get the win over Bournemouth.

"People focus on the goals, and we suffer a lot because of the lack of goals," said Amorim.

"I think not just the goals, but the way he connects the play every time we have to kick the ball [long]. The ability for him to hold the defender and to connect in support is helping us a lot to play better, and we are playing better because he's playing better.

"I'm really happy with Rasmus. I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market.

"The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team, and that is the most important thing."

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, who saw his side rattle the crossbar in the second half, was also full of praise for United after the match, saying: "We are very far right now from United.

"They are a hell of a team. They have signed very well, and they showed they are above us in this moment."

