Everton 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Rayan And Adli Complete Comeback As 10-Man Hosts Implode

Everton drop all three points in a home tie against Bournemouth
Cherries staged a 2nd half comeback at the Hill Dickinson Stadium
Rayan and Amine Adli scored for Bournemouth
Quickfire second-half goals from Rayan and Amine Adli led Bournemouth to a 2-1 comeback victory at 10-man Everton on Tuesday.
The Toffees led in the first half through Iliman Ndiaye's penalty, but Rayan and Adli scored in the 61st and 64th minutes before Jake O'Brien saw red as the hosts imploded.
Thierno Barry missed a sitter on the follow-up after Djordje Petrovic spilled James Garner's free-kick, and Ndiaye saw the Cherries' goalkeeper push a close-range effort onto the post as Everton had the best chances in a largely drab first half.
Rayan's hack on Jarrad Branthwaite shortly before half-time gifted Ndiaye the chance to roll home the opener into the bottom-left corner.
But Bournemouth struck back when Rayan emphatically headed in Adrien Truffert's excellent hung-up cross, and Adli nodded in what proved to be the winner when James Hill headed Alex Scott's free-kick into his path.
O'Brien then saw red for bringing down Adli when he had a clear run at goal, as Everton's mood was reflected by the rainy weather at a miserable Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Data Debrief: Rayan Makes Amends To Continue Excellent Bournemouth Start
Rayan (two goals, one assist) has had a fantastic start to life at Bournemouth since signing from Vasco da Gama, and he is now just the third teenager in Premier League history to have a goal or assist in each of his first three appearances, after Robbie Keane and Anthony Martial.
The 19-year-old made amends for a clumsy first-half challenge that gifted Everton a penalty, and the Brazilian became just the second player to both concede a spot-kick and score a goal for Bournemouth in a Premier League game after Jefferson Lerma against Fulham in October 2022.
Only Aston Villa (18) and Sunderland (16) have rescued more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (14), who came from behind at half-time to win for the first time since May last year (2-1 versus Arsenal).
It was an evening to forget for the hosts, though, and only Chelsea (five) have been shown more Premier League red cards than Everton (four) this season, with the Toffees extending their unwanted record of having the most dismissals of any side in the competition's history (113).