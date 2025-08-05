Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

You may experience tension as a result of pressure from superiors at work and friction at home, which will disrupt your ability to concentrate while you are at work. Have a second thought before you put your money into any schemes that come your way today. Friends and family will do everything in their power to ensure that you are content. Today will not be a good day for romance, and the expensive presents you have purchased will not be able to work their magic. The time has come for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour because you have done a wonderful job. Today, you and the younger members of your family can go to a park or a shopping centre together instead of going to the mall. It is possible that your partner will not fulfil your day-to-day requirements, which may cause you to feel depressed.