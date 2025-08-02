Weekly Horoscope For August 3rd To August 9th: Navigate Your Week Ahead With Trusted Astrological Expertise

Weekly Horoscope (August 3, 2025 -August 9, 2025): This week brings a mixed bag of opportunities, challenges, and emotional moments for all zodiac signs. While Aries and Gemini may face mental and physical exhaustion, Taurus and Virgo can expect financial or professional success through wise decisions. Leo, Libra, and Aquarius enjoy favorable health and career progress. Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces benefit from emotional bonding and opportunities in education or career. Sagittarius should balance social ambitions with personal well-being.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As a result of Jupiter's presence in the third house, which corresponds to your moon sign, you may be required to take an unexpected journey this week for some reason. You are going to find that this trip is incredibly exhausting for you. In this kind of circumstance, it would be more beneficial for you to put off these visits until a later time, if at all possible. Rahu is currently located in the seventh house, and this week in your financial life, you will find yourself in situations that are both fresh and interesting. This is because your moon sign indicates that Rahu is in this house. This will not only enable you to reap financial rewards at a satisfactory level, but it will also provide the impression that your financial situation is far stronger than it was previously.
This week, it is possible that many people will discover a valuable item that they had previously misplaced while cleaning their homes. The moment you obtain it, the mood of the house will improve, and in addition to this, you will have the chance to engage in humorous and humorous conversation with the other people who are at home. As a result of your efforts during this period, your parents will feel proud of you because you will be assisting the younger members of the household with their academic matters. As a result, you will experience a reduction in the impact of your mental tension. This week, the sensation of competitiveness will be observed most clearly in you at work. This is because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house, which corresponds to your moon sign. As a result of this, others will perceive you as very motivated to do your responsibilities before everyone else. However, the excessive amount of labour may cause you to experience some exhaustion. For the pupils, this week is going to be completely typical. Nevertheless, despite this, you will have an increased amount of strain on yourself with your studies. Because of this, you could find that it is challenging to remember the subjects that you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You will need to realise that to achieve mental tranquillity, it is preferable to identify the factors that contribute to stress and find solutions to those factors rather than putting tension on the body. Since you are aware of this truth, you will need to make an effort to avoid experiencing stress during this week. During this week, if you make investments for an extended time when Jupiter is in the second house according to your moon sign, you have the potential to make a significant profit. However, in order to accomplish this, you will need to consult the more experienced members of the household before making any decisions. If you and your family are fortunate enough to receive an invitation to the award distribution ceremony for your child, you will feel delighted.
As a result of the fact that he will fulfil your expectations and provide you with the opportunity to see the realisation of your goals through him, tears will be visible in your eyes. This week, although you have a lot of work to do at work, you have an incredible amount of energy within you because Saturn is located in the eleventh house according to your moon sign. In spite of this, it is possible that you may not be able to do all of your job before the time that has been planned. This week, the young people who are associated with your zodiac sign and who are studying for any competitive examinations will see positive results as a consequence of their diligent efforts. The fulfilment of their desired wish is possible following this. Therefore, keep up the good work you've been doing and continue to seek assistance from your teachers and elders in order to comprehend challenging topics.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, you will be able to eliminate the issue of weakness if you consume food that is not found in a vegetarian diet. On the other hand, it is preferable to consume food that is prepared at home rather than ordering meals from a restaurant, and to walk for approximately thirty minutes every day in order to digest the food. The placement of Saturn in the tenth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, means that any neglect on your part at the workplace, whether it be at the office or in your business, has the potential to result in a loss of financial resources for you this week. As a result, you should avoid doing anything in a rush and ensure that every activity is completed correctly. Your parents may become irritated with you this week if you spend more money than is necessary on your comforts or if you stay out of the house until late at night for any reason. Take this into consideration from the very beginning, and make sure that you do not engage in any behaviour that could result in you being reprimanded or reprimanded by them.
As a result of the fact that this will not only adversely affect your mood, but it will also create an aura of unease within the family setting. Because of the negative disposition of your employer, you were experiencing discomfort when it came to having a conversation with him about something; nevertheless, you will get the opportunity to do so this week. Due to the fact that during this period, his positive disposition will contribute to the overall positive atmosphere of the office. It is because of this that you will now be seen conversing honestly with him about the situation that you are dealing with. This week, it is possible that the minds of a great number of students will be preoccupied with activities that are not related to their studies. As a consequence of this, they will have to contend with a great deal of difficulty to achieve the outcomes that they wish in the next examination. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should make every effort to maintain your concentration solely on your study.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You won't have to put in a lot of effort this week to maintain your fitness level. Since you will receive the assistance of luck throughout this period. Because of this, you will be able to maintain your health even if you lessen the amount of effort you put into maintaining your health. Your moon sign indicates that because Saturn is located in the ninth house, you will be able to save a significant portion of the money that you were spending on the health of your parents this week. This is because Saturn is in the ninth house right now. Because the poor health of your parents will improve, which will allow you to save money, and because you will be able to improve their health. As a result, continue to provide them with the appropriate care from the very beginning. The domestic front will continue to have a few small issues throughout the course of this week.
In this kind of circumstance, you will need to do the essential cooperation in order to keep the peace within your family. When speaking to members of the family during this time, it is strongly recommended that you choose your words with great care. According to the placement of the majority of planets in your zodiac sign, it is possible that during this period, some of you will be able to obtain a transfer or a favourable change in employment that follows your desires. On the other hand, to accomplish this, you will need to work on improving your relationships with your superiors from the very beginning. A significant number of pupils will be observed squandering the majority of their time on social media this week. It is also possible that this would result in poor performance on the upcoming competitive examinations. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is in your best interest to concentrate on your studies and refrain from using your phone or laptop devices.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Considering that Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house, this week is going to be very favourable for the health of those who are born under your zodiac sign. This is because your moon sign is in the eleventh house. Because throughout this period of time, you will not need to deal with any significant issues. In such a circumstance, make the most of this favourable moment by spending time with the people you care about and taking in the fresh air. Your financial horoscope recommends that individuals born under your zodiac sign refrain from lending money to anyone or borrowing money from anyone during this week. This is a specific piece of advice that just applies to you. mainly due to the fact that this moment is indicating a significant prospect of financial benefit for you. You can conclude that you will lend money to the people you know because of this. It is expected that there will be discord within the family setting.
If you find yourself in such a predicament, you may need to take some time away from your hectic work schedule to work on finding solutions to the problems that your family is experiencing. Despite this, you will be perceived as having a high level of mental anxiety due to the tension that has been building up within the family throughout this week. This week, you have the opportunity to set your goals a little higher than you have in the past. In a circumstance like this, you will have to exert a lot of effort to finish it. It is also possible that you will feel dissatisfied with yourself if the outcome does not meet your expectations for any reason. This is a possibility. For any student born under this zodiac to be successful in accomplishing their objectives this week, they will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and compile a list of everything that is required to accomplish their objectives. Because only by doing this will you be able to make the most of your time and prevent yourself from squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
You are also quite aware of the fact that a great deal of responsibility is placed on your shoulders, and that you must think clearly to make decisions. Keeping this in mind, you will devote a significant amount of time to working toward the goal of living a life that is in good health. Since Ketu is located in the twelfth house according to your moon sign, you should avoid lending money to anybody this week, even if it is by mistake. If it is necessary to lend money for whatever reason, then you should make sure to get all of the documentation in writing from the lender regarding when he will return the money. You will be able to protect yourself against a wide variety of dangers if you do this. Increasing your familiarity with powerful and important people in your immediate environment may be accomplished by participating in social activities, which will prove to be a terrific opportunity for you.
Because your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of favourable outcomes this week. As a result of Saturn's presence in the seventh house, which corresponds to your moon sign, all of the individuals at your place of employment who were obstructing your path to success will be seen falling away right in front of your very eyes. Therefore, in addition to boosting your morale, you will also experience an improvement in your confidence, and you will be able to work toward completing every activity with a greater degree of speed than you were able to do in the past. During this week, any questions or concerns that students may have had regarding schooling or any other subject will be properly answered. Particularly those individuals born under this zodiac who are pursuing careers in the fields of hardware and electronics, company secretary, law, or the social service sector, they have the potential to achieve tremendous success as a result of their diligent efforts during this period. Because of this, you should not squander time by thinking about unrelated matters or problems at home; instead, you should direct all of your concentration solely to your studies.
Lucky Colour: Olive green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, people will observe that you are beginning to take a more cautious approach to your health. As a result, people will notice that you are eating healthier than you did previously. As a result, maintain a healthy lifestyle and take pleasure in your good health. This week, you will unexpectedly receive money from fresh sources, which will make your mind glad. This is because Saturn is placed in the sixth house, which corresponds to your moon sign. You will not only be able to boost the amount of positivity in your head, but you will also be able to make plans to bring a present for the younger members of the family whenever you go home.
Throughout this week, you will be preoccupied with a great deal of household matters, and these will also interfere with your capacity to work effectively. This will have an immediate effect on the way you behave with your family. People born under this zodiac who are employed by the government are likely to receive a promotion or a raise in income, in addition to the transfer that they have specifically requested, during this week. In such a circumstance, you should continue to motivate yourself solely and exclusively toward your objectives. Now is the time for a person who is close to you to step up and offer assistance in achieving your objective. However, there is a concern that if you believe that you are more capable than they are, you might refuse to accept their assistance. You may be forced to meet the consequences in the form of failure.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, it is recommended that you make an effort to enhance your health in addition to your work, as Rahu is located in the fourth house, which is the house in which your moon sign is located. Since this time appears to be beneficial for your health. Along with this, it is possible that your workload may increase during the middle portion of this week. On the other hand, you are not going to let the stress of this work area take over your thoughts. It is anticipated that this week will be particularly favourable financially for those who are born under your zodiac sign because Jupiter is currently positioned in the eighth house, which corresponds to your moon sign. This is the condition and direction of the planets that are currently pointing in a manner that is highly advantageous for you. It is also possible for you to be successful in any court case that is related to land or property if you are in such a circumstance.
During this week, the youngsters of the family can be of great assistance to you in accomplishing a variety of chores around the house. To accomplish this, however, you will need to appear mature and seek their assistance while doing so. In addition, you will be successful in acquiring new acquaintances in society thanks to the charm and personality that you possess. This week, it is possible that you will not be able to finish the duties that you were reprimanded for earlier in the week because they were still to be completed. In addition to the fact that this will cause you to experience an increase in mental stress, there is also the risk that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker and taken away from you. The students who are seeking internships will have a fortunate time due to the fact that this period is favourable. Furthermore, to accomplish this, you will need to bear in mind that you must first gather all of your paperwork in advance and only then submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
During this week, you will be observed exerting additional effort and energy in order to meet a large number of influential members of society. Nevertheless, because Saturn is currently positioned in the fourth house according to your moon sign, you will need to come to terms with the fact that it is more essential for you to prioritise your health than it is for you to enhance the number of social engagements you have during this time. As a result, you should conserve your energy and put it into bettering your health. In addition, the presence of planets is a sign that you are going to incur some unwelcome expenditures during this period. The effect of these expenses, on the other hand, will not be obvious in your life because of the ongoing increase in your income, and you will also be able to spend some money on the things that bring you comfort. As a result, it is of the utmost significance for you to ensure that you keep a balance between your income and your expenditures. In the event that you are considering throwing a party, you should invite your closest pals.
Since there will be a large number of people who will support you. It is also possible that you will be able to quickly grab the attention of your family members this week without having to do anything particularly noteworthy. Throughout this week, you will need to pay attention to everything with patience and make sure that you fully get it. This is because there is a risk that you will begin to believe that you are superior and develop an arrogant attitude. As a result of this, you will not place a great deal of value on the words and recommendations of other people. Its immediate impact will become the primary reason for the hurdles that you will encounter in your professional life. When it comes to this week, the most important thing you need to realise is that it is not feasible to achieve success every time. Mostly, since the failure you will experience this week will lower your confidence. As a result, experiencing a great deal of uncertainty can be a source of anxiety for you.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, Jupiter is located in the sixth house, which indicates that you should avoid sitting at home and being bored. Instead, you should use your spare time engaging in activities that you like the most, such as satisfying your interests or doing the things that you find most enjoyable. If you do this, you will be able to reduce the amount of stress that you experience in your life to a significant degree. During this week, it will appear as though you are aware of what others desire from you. Nevertheless, you will need to refrain from lending money to anyone throughout this time; otherwise, you can find yourself in a money crunch when you need it. As a result, you should avoid raising your spending by an excessive amount and exercise as much caution as you can during all types of transactions. During the course of this week, you will witness youngsters in the family insulting or acting in an inappropriate manner with a third or outside member in front of you.
Consequently, it is possible that you will be humiliated in front of other people. On the other hand, rather than penalising the children during this period, it would be beneficial for you to sit down with them and make an effort to explain things to them. The people who are born under your zodiac sign are likely to achieve tremendous success in their professional lives during this week. This is since, with the assistance of your self-control and perseverance, you will be able to obtain a promotion in position as well as a raise in salary by breaking every diplomatic approach that is used in the office. Students are going to need to continue to put in a lot of effort this week because it is during this time that their capacity to comprehend will appear to be improving. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you will make an effort to focus on your own business and get yourself ready for the approaching test without paying much attention to the awful company you are keeping. delight as a result of witnessing this rapid and good transformation in you.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
The presence of Jupiter in the fifth house, which corresponds to your moon sign, will bring about an improvement in your health this week; yet, the fluctuations that occur in other aspects of your life may cause you to feel a little restless. This means that if you want to achieve mental tranquillity, you will need to spend some time with the people who are closest to you. This week, you should concentrate on tasks related to land, real estate, or cultural endeavours. The current season is producing a highly favourable combination for investing in these schemes. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should not let these possibilities slip through your fingers and instead make the most of them. During this period, you will have plenty of opportunities to have fun with your family and friends.
Along with this, the abundant energy and amazing enthusiasm that you are experiencing during this period will bring about a great deal of beneficial outcomes in your family life, and it will also be of assistance in preventing you from experiencing any tensions inside your household. This week, those who are born under your zodiac sign will be able to find relief from the tension and the ups and downs that they experience in their lives, particularly in terms of their careers and professions. Because this time is going to bring about some positive changes and unexpected occurrences in your life, which you have been anticipating for a considerable amount of time. You may no longer have to wait for the results of your examination at the end of this week. Because this time will bring some good news for you, particularly those students who are away from their families for the sake of their studies, they will have the opportunity to receive support from their parents during this period they will be away from their families.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Given that Ketu is located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you should make it a priority to engage in regular physical activity to maintain your physical fitness this week. Your health may undergo a number of positive changes throughout this period. Those who are struggling with obesity conditions will benefit tremendously from this time. This is due to the fact that those individuals will be able to eliminate some of their issues permanently at this moment in time. People born under this zodiac who have been without work up to this point are now certain that they will be able to secure the job they have been looking for this week. Not only will this help them improve their precarious financial situation, but it will also make it possible for them to settle any loans or debts that they have due. You should therefore continue your efforts to find a job at this time because it will be appropriate for you to do so.
Your behaviour, which is full of vitality, warmth, and energy, will provide joy to those who are in your immediate vicinity, particularly members of your family. As a consequence of this, your parents will likewise show you love and affection throughout your life. As a result of the fact that your standing will be readily apparent at the job this week, the people who were your adversaries will now be your allies. Simply as a result of your modest act of kindness, you will be able to make significant progress, which will be the subject of everyone's conversation. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity while it lasts. This week, you might experience some fatigue, which could lead to you becoming disinterested in your studies. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it would be more beneficial for you to read a book to maintain your concentration and prevent you from squandering time.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7