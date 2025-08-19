National

Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Mumbai woke up to relentless rain on August 19, as streets and neighbourhoods turned into lakes. Waterlogging brought traffic to a standstill, while trains struggled on submerged tracks and flights faced delays near the Mithi River and Navi Mumbai Airport. Authorities have sounded a red alert, closing schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Commuters wade through knee-deep water, vendors push carts through flooded roads, and the city battles to keep life moving amid the downpour.