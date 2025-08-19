National

Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Mumbai woke up to relentless rain on August 19, as streets and neighbourhoods turned into lakes. Waterlogging brought traffic to a standstill, while trains struggled on submerged tracks and flights faced delays near the Mithi River and Navi Mumbai Airport. Authorities have sounded a red alert, closing schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Commuters wade through knee-deep water, vendors push carts through flooded roads, and the city battles to keep life moving amid the downpour.

Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Red alert issued for Mumbai; schools and colleges to remain shut on August 19 in Thane and Palghar.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_3
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

A train travels on a waterlogged track during a heavy rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_2
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Red alert issued for Mumbai; schools and colleges to remain shut on August 19 in Thane and Palghar.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_5
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_4
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

An IndiGo aircraft stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid the rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_6
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, near Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_7
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

People move a cart with domestic gas cylinders through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_9
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

People make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, at APMC Vegetable Market, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_10
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

A girl walks through a waterlogged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_1
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Monsoon Weather Rain and waterlogging photos_12
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

People walk through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai.

