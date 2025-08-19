Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Red alert issued for Mumbai; schools and colleges to remain shut on August 19 in Thane and Palghar.
A train travels on a waterlogged track during a heavy rain in Mumbai.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.
An IndiGo aircraft stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid the rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, near Navi Mumbai International Airport.
People move a cart with domestic gas cylinders through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Mumbai.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.
People make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, at APMC Vegetable Market, in Navi Mumbai.
A girl walks through a waterlogged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.
People walk through a waterlogged street during heavy rain in Mumbai.