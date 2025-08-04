Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement

“Shibu Soren always fought for workers and farmers in a direct, no-nonsense manner. When it came to land, he believed in direct action—occupy and cultivate,” said Prabhakar Tirkey, who worked with Soren in the Autonomous Council, He added that Soren “saw moneylenders, capitalists, and corrupt officials as enemies. He would say, ‘Raise your bows and arrows and fight.’ He was a man of clear ideas, and that’s why people rallied around him. His politics was grounded in mass movements. He fought against the Mahajani system and for the rights of farmers and labourers. This movement shaped the political landscape of Jharkhand. He knew exactly why and for whom he was fighting. That clarity made JMM strong on the ground.”