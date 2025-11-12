Crime, Caste And Politics: The Unbroken Chain of Violence In Bihar

Murders in Mokama and Purnea ahead of Bihar elections highlight the deep-rooted nexus of caste rivalry, strongmen politics and violent electoral competition.

From the murders of Ajit Sarkar and Brij Bihari Prasad to massacres across Magadh and Seemanchal, Bihar’s history shows how Bahubalis, militias and Naxal groups shaped a bloody political landscape.

Experts trace this culture to the 1970s–90s, when booth capturing, dominant-caste musclemen and party patronage institutionalised criminalised politics, leaving Bihar’s democracy under the shadow of the gun.