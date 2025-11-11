Ghatsila Bypoll Sees Over 34% Voter Turnout By 11 AM; JMM, BJP Locked In Prestige Contest

Over 34 per cent of the 2.56 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes by 11 am on Tuesday in the by-election to the Ghatsila Assembly seat in Jharkhand.
Despite the intense campaigning, the outcome of the bypoll is unlikely to alter the power balance in the state assembly.
The by-election was necessitated following the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.
JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the people of Ghatsila have resolved to pay tribute to “Dishom Guru” Shibu Soren and late education minister Ramdas Soren, whose death led to the bypoll, by defeating the BJP.
In contrast, Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu asserted that voters have decided to “teach the state government a lesson” for what he described as its anti-tribal stance, corruption, and worsening law and order.
Despite the intense campaigning, the outcome of the bypoll is unlikely to alter the power balance in the state assembly, where the JMM-led alliance holds 55 seats and the BJP-led NDA 24, in the 81-member House.
Polling, which began at 7 am, has so far been peaceful across all 300 booths in the constituency, with a 34.32 per cent turnout recorded in the first four hours, the official added.
“Voting is underway peacefully in all booths of Ghatsila constituency,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.
The by-election was necessitated following the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged voters to come out in large numbers. “I urge all you residents of Ghatshila to actively participate in this grand festival of democracy and also encourage the people around you to vote. Today, Ghatsila will once again cast its votes in large numbers to secure its rights and entitlements,” he posted on X.
He also called on JMM workers to stay alert during polling. “I appeal to the dedicated soldiers of the JMM family to remain vigilant while fulfilling their duties. I also extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the officials participating in the voting process,” the chief minister said.
Long queues of voters, particularly women, were seen at several polling stations. Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also appealed to people to come out and vote.
Voting will continue till 5 pm.
Over 2.56 lakh voters, including around 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this by-election. Thirteen candidates are contesting, though the main fight is expected between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Somesh Chandra is the son of the late Ramdas Soren.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place, the CEO said. “CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations, and the process is being monitored through webcasting,” he added.
With PTI inputs