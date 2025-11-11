Ghatsila Bypoll Sees Over 34% Voter Turnout By 11 AM; JMM, BJP Locked In Prestige Contest

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ghatsila Bypoll Sees Over 34% Voter Turnout By 11 AM; JMM, BJP Locked In Prestige Contest
Representative image Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 34 per cent of the 2.56 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes by 11 am on Tuesday in the by-election to the Ghatsila Assembly seat in Jharkhand.

  • Despite the intense campaigning, the outcome of the bypoll is unlikely to alter the power balance in the state assembly.

  • The by-election was necessitated following the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

Over 34 per cent of the 2.56 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes by 11 am on Tuesday in the by-election to the Ghatsila Assembly seat in Jharkhand, which has emerged as a prestige contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an election official said.

The JMM is pulling out all stops to retain the seat and reinforce its standing among tribal voters, while the BJP is eyeing an upset to corner the government over corruption and governance issues.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the people of Ghatsila have resolved to pay tribute to “Dishom Guru” Shibu Soren and late education minister Ramdas Soren, whose death led to the bypoll, by defeating the BJP.

In contrast, Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu asserted that voters have decided to “teach the state government a lesson” for what he described as its anti-tribal stance, corruption, and worsening law and order.

Related Content
Related Content
People wait to cast their votes during the Milkipur Assembly by-election, in Ayodhya district, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. - PTI
Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote

BY Outlook News Desk

Despite the intense campaigning, the outcome of the bypoll is unlikely to alter the power balance in the state assembly, where the JMM-led alliance holds 55 seats and the BJP-led NDA 24, in the 81-member House.

Polling, which began at 7 am, has so far been peaceful across all 300 booths in the constituency, with a 34.32 per cent turnout recorded in the first four hours, the official added.

“Voting is underway peacefully in all booths of Ghatsila constituency,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged voters to come out in large numbers. “I urge all you residents of Ghatshila to actively participate in this grand festival of democracy and also encourage the people around you to vote. Today, Ghatsila will once again cast its votes in large numbers to secure its rights and entitlements,” he posted on X.

He also called on JMM workers to stay alert during polling. “I appeal to the dedicated soldiers of the JMM family to remain vigilant while fulfilling their duties. I also extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the officials participating in the voting process,” the chief minister said.

Long queues of voters, particularly women, were seen at several polling stations. Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also appealed to people to come out and vote.

Voting will continue till 5 pm.

Over 2.56 lakh voters, including around 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this by-election. Thirteen candidates are contesting, though the main fight is expected between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Somesh Chandra is the son of the late Ramdas Soren.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place, the CEO said. “CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations, and the process is being monitored through webcasting,” he added.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site