Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote

JMM’s Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren will lead rallies and roadshows across East Singhbhum from November 3 to 8.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milkipur bypolls
People wait to cast their votes during the Milkipur Assembly by-election, in Ayodhya district, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senior BJP leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Suvendu Adhikari, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mohan Charan Majhi, will campaign in Ghatsila; Amit Shah may join on November 9.

  • The bypoll, caused by the death of Ramdas Soren, will see JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren face BJP’s Babulal Soren; a BJP district leader has been expelled for "anti-party" activities.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their campaigns for the Ghatsila bypoll scheduled for November 11, with both parties deploying senior leaders to court voters.

Sudhir Kumar, an aide to former chief minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren, told PTI that several top leaders of BJP will hold a series of rallies and roadshows in the coming days.

According to Kumar, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will campaign on November 5, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on November 6, actor Mithun Chakraborty on November 7, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on November 8.

He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah might visit on November 9, the final day of campaigning. Kumar also noted that there are chances of other Union ministers visiting Ghatsila in the next few days.

Former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren have also been actively campaigning in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the JMM has announced a series of rallies to be led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, from November 3 to 8. The campaign programme includes public meetings, roadshows, and street-corner interactions across East Singhbhum and nearby areas.

Related Content
Related Content
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters take out a march in support of their leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over ED team's reaching his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (representational image) - PTI
Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

BY Outlook News Desk

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former cabinet minister Ramdas Soren on August 15. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late leader, will contest against BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren.

In a related development, BJP Jharkhand general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Verma expelled East Singhbhum BJP Minority Front president Mohammed Ezaz Rasool for "anti-party" activities and campaigning against the party candidate.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  2. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  3. Shafali Verma Factfile: All About India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  3. Youth Congress Ramps Up Pressure On Authorities Over Massive Banned Cough Syrup Bust

  4. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  5. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start