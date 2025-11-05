Ghatsila Bypoll: Majhi Predicts BJP's Victory, Says Result Will Reflect People’s Desire for Change

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said the Ghatsila bypoll would demonstrate voters’ disillusionment with the Hemant Soren government and their demand for change.
He accused the Jharkhand government of neglecting tribal welfare by failing to implement PESA, while Union Minister Annapurna Devi praised Modi’s welfare schemes for women.
Asserting confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Jharkhand’s Ghatsila by-election, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the results would mirror the people’s demands for change.
Addressing successive rallies at Dampara and Ghurabandha in support of BJP candidate Babulal Soren, Majhi claimed that within just a year of the assembly polls, people have grown disenchanted with the Jharkhand government.
"This shows the poor performance of the present government. The BJP's victory in the Ghatsila bypoll will exhibit people's desire for change," he claimed.
Speaking largely in Santhali, Majhi criticised the Hemant Soren-led government for failing to implement the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act (PESA), which empowers tribal communities in scheduled areas with self-governance rights.
"The government here claims to be espousing the cause of tribals, whereas it has failed to implement PESA even after being in power for more than six years. This has deprived tribes of their rights and villagers of the benefits enshrined in the Constitution," he said.
Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to tribal welfare, Majhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have tribal chief ministers and that the country has a tribal president.
"BJP has become synonymous with development," he said, adding that Odisha has plans to auction 22 mines and has already laid foundation stones for several factories.
"We would like to see similar development in Jharkhand under the BJP's rule," he added.
Majhi noted that Odisha and Jharkhand share deep cultural and historical ties, particularly among the Santhal community.
Emphasising that a double-engine government would accelerate development—as seen in Odisha—he cited his administration’s achievements as examples.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, addressing BJP workers at Galudih and Dhalbhumgarh, expressed optimism that the ‘lotus’ would bloom in Ghatsila.
She praised the Modi government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, saying, "A change in the living standard of crores of women was witnessed with the implementation of welfare schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, PM Awas Yojana and Matri Vandana Yojana."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal voiced concern over "Bangladeshi infiltrators" in Ghatsila, alleging they were depriving locals of their entitlements under government schemes.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu demanded an apology from Chief Minister Soren for allegedly "defaming" the state’s business community.
"Business communities are the backbone of development of any state and country, and Soren is defaming the community during his election rallies," he alleged.
At a rally in Ghatsila on Monday, Soren had described the opposition parties in the state as a "group of opportunist traders" who would "hold the feet of any person till the work is done" and "go for the person's neck once the purpose is served."
Meanwhile, JMM leader Kalpana Soren addressed a public meeting at Anchlik Maidan in Galudih in support of her party’s candidate, Somesh Chandra Soren.
Gandey MLA Soren asserted that no political party had worked to empower women and tribals as much as the one led by her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Criticising the Centre over inflation, she said the state government’s decision to provide free electricity up to 200 units aimed to ease the financial burden on citizens.
She urged voters to back the JMM candidate to strengthen the party’s government in Jharkhand.
A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Ghatsila by-election, polling for which is scheduled for November 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.
(with PTI inputs)