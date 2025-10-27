Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’

Punjab Congress chief says AAP’s “days are numbered,” calls bypoll a chance to begin a new era of prosperity ahead of 2027 elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’
Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’ File Photo; representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Campaigning in Tarn Taran, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to voters to choose Congress for peace, progress, and inclusive development.

  • He accused the ruling AAP of “importing” its bypoll candidate from the Akali Dal, calling it proof of the party’s weakening hold in Punjab.

  • Warring urged voters to reject “emotive propaganda” and said electing Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj would mark a new beginning for the state.

During his campaign for the Tarn Taran assembly by-election on Sunday, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged voters to support the party in order to bring about peace, development, and prosperity in the state.

Warring warned against any emotional exploitation while speaking at a public rally in support of Karanbir Singh Burj, a candidate for the Congress party.

He emphasised that the people of Punjab have now witnessed the governance and operations of the three governments: the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the Akali-BJP.

"You are in the best position to make the right choice", he said, adding, "it is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for peace, progress and prosperity for everyone".

The president of the Punjab Congress asserted that the AAP government was nearing the end of its tenure in the state and that its days were numbered.

Related Content
Related Content

He claimed that the ruling party was in such "pitiable" shape that it was forced to hire a candidate from the Akali Dal, which Punjabis had already rejected.

"You can well imagine the plight of AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the bypoll and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back," he said.

Warring cautioned people against the emotive slogans raised by supporters of one of the candidates telling them it is not for the first time that such people have joined the electoral fray.

"You know that there is no benefit in voting for such people as public service is the last thing on their mind as they indulge in pointless propaganda which serves no purpose," he said, while telling voters to choose someone who will be in the legislative assembly and not somewhere else.

Warring, while appealing to people to elect Congress candidate Burj, said that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

"Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027," he said.

The results of the Tarn Taran bypoll will be made public on November 14 after voting begins on November 11.

After AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June, the assembly seat became vacant.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: Prithvi Shaw Hits Blazing Double Ton; J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

Latest Stories

  1. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  2. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  5. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  6. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  7. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  8. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More