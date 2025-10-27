Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’

Campaigning in Tarn Taran, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to voters to choose Congress for peace, progress, and inclusive development.
He accused the ruling AAP of “importing” its bypoll candidate from the Akali Dal, calling it proof of the party’s weakening hold in Punjab.
Warring urged voters to reject “emotive propaganda” and said electing Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj would mark a new beginning for the state.
During his campaign for the Tarn Taran assembly by-election on Sunday, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged voters to support the party in order to bring about peace, development, and prosperity in the state.
Warring warned against any emotional exploitation while speaking at a public rally in support of Karanbir Singh Burj, a candidate for the Congress party.
He emphasised that the people of Punjab have now witnessed the governance and operations of the three governments: the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the Akali-BJP.
"You are in the best position to make the right choice", he said, adding, "it is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for peace, progress and prosperity for everyone".
The president of the Punjab Congress asserted that the AAP government was nearing the end of its tenure in the state and that its days were numbered.
He claimed that the ruling party was in such "pitiable" shape that it was forced to hire a candidate from the Akali Dal, which Punjabis had already rejected.
"You can well imagine the plight of AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the bypoll and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back," he said.
Warring cautioned people against the emotive slogans raised by supporters of one of the candidates telling them it is not for the first time that such people have joined the electoral fray.
"You know that there is no benefit in voting for such people as public service is the last thing on their mind as they indulge in pointless propaganda which serves no purpose," he said, while telling voters to choose someone who will be in the legislative assembly and not somewhere else.
Warring, while appealing to people to elect Congress candidate Burj, said that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.
"Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027," he said.
The results of the Tarn Taran bypoll will be made public on November 14 after voting begins on November 11.
After AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June, the assembly seat became vacant.
With PTI inputs.