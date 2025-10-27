Congress Demands Overhaul of National Clean Air Plan, Calls Pollution a ‘National Security Threat’

Jairam Ramesh cites alarming health data, urging urgent revision of India’s air quality standards last updated in 2009.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Demands Overhaul of National Clean Air Plan, Calls Pollution a ‘National Security Threat’
Congress Demands Overhaul of National Clean Air Plan, Calls Pollution a ‘National Security Threat’ | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India’s air pollution crisis has become a “full-blown assault” on citizens’ brains and bodies.

  • He cited data linking around 2 million deaths in 2023 to air pollution, with sharp rises in heart disease, lung cancer, and dementia cases.

  • Calling air pollution a “public health catastrophe,” Ramesh demanded a radical update to the National Clean Air Programme and air quality standards.

The Congress called for a radical revision of the National Clean Air Program and an urgent update of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards on Sunday, stating that the air pollution situation in India is no longer merely a respiratory problem but rather a full-fledged assault on our bodies and minds.

Air pollution is a national security threat to our society, healthcare system, and future workforce, according to Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.

"India's air pollution crisis is no longer just a respiratory issue. It's now a full-blown assault on our brains and bodies," the former environment minister said on X.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | - PTI |
Rekha Gupta Says Cloud Seeding Essential For Delhi To Tackle Pollution

BY Outlook News Desk

In 2023, approximately 2 million deaths in India were linked to air pollution - a 43 per cent jump since 2000, Ramesh pointed out.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease, lung cancer, diabetes, and even dementia were responsible for about 90 per cent of these deaths, according to Ramesh. India has about 186 air pollution deaths per 100,000 people, which is more than ten times the incidence in high-income nations (17/100,000).

Related Content
Related Content

He added that around 70 per cent of deaths in India from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), 33 per cent from lung cancer, 25 per cent from heart disease, and 20 per cent from diabetes are caused by air pollution.

According to him, air pollution was responsible for over 626,000 dementia deaths worldwide in 2023. Exposure to fine particulate matter, which is measured in microgrammes per cubic metre (PM2.5), has also been related to brain damage and rapid cognitive decline.

"Air pollution is a public-health catastrophe and a national-security threat to our society, our healthcare system, and our future workforce," Ramesh said.

"Our present standard for PM2.5 is 8 times the WHO guideline for annual exposure and 4 times the guideline for 24-hour exposure. Despite the launch of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2017, PM2.5 levels have continued to rise, and shockingly, now every single person in India lives in areas where PM2.5 levels far exceed the WHO guidelines," he said.

New Delhi: An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, with Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, as air quality deteriorates across northern India, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. - - PTI
Is There Any Solution To Delhi’s Pollution?

BY Ainnie Arif

"We need to radically revise the NCAP and also urgently update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) that were last promulgated after a careful exercise in November 2009," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also shared on X the State of Global Air 2025 report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of data for air quality and health impacts for countries around the world in 2023.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat; Shaw Nearing Double Ton

  2. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  3. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  5. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  5. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Latest Stories

  1. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  2. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  6. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  7. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  8. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks