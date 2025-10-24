Rekha Gupta Says Cloud Seeding Essential For Delhi To Tackle Pollution

IIT-Kanpur, which co-developed the project with the Delhi government, noted in its report, “This flight was a proving mission to evaluate cloud-seeding capabilities, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the functioning of the seeding equipment and flares, and the coordination among all participating agencies. No precipitation occurred, as cloud cover was minimal and moisture content was below 15 percent.” The report also highlighted that specially-designed flares were used to release silver iodide and sodium chloride.