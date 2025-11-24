Rekha Gupta Hails Guru Tegh Bahadur as ‘Protector of Humanity’ at 350th Martyrdom Commemoration

At the Red Fort’s three-day ‘Kirtan Darbar’, the Delhi CM called Guru Tegh Bahadur an enduring symbol of courage and religious freedom, saying the grand-scale commemoration will help connect youth with his legacy.

Rekha Gupta Hails Guru Tegh Bahadur
Rekha Gupta Hails Guru Tegh Bahadur as ‘Protector of Humanity’ at 350th Martyrdom Commemoration | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort as the 350th martyrdom anniversary celebrations began.

  • She hailed the Sikh Guru as a “protector of humanity” who sacrificed his life for India’s religious freedom.

  • Gupta said the large-scale commemoration features exhibitions showcasing inspiring episodes and rare historical facts from his life.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on Sunday, hailing him as a protector of humanity who sacrificed his life to safeguard India's religious freedom.

Gupta paid her respects at the 'Kirtan Darbar' as the three-day grand commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began at the Red Fort.

The life of Guru Tegh Bahadur is "an enduring symbol of unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice in the face of oppression and injustice", the chief minister said.

She described him as "a protector of all humanity who sacrificed his life to safeguard India's religious freedom".

Gupta said this is the first time that the anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is being commemorated at such a grand scale in Delhi. It is drawing devotees from across India and abroad.

The commemoration is a unique opportunity to connect citizens, especially the youth, with Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, she said, underlining that his teachings inspire humanity, compassion, tolerance and the pursuit of truth.

Gupta said inspiring episodes and rare historical facts from the Sikh guru's life have been presented with great care at an art exhibition and museum. 

