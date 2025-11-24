Modi to Unveil ‘Panchajanya’ Monument in Kurukshetra, Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate ‘Panchajanya’ and attend a special programme marking Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary.
He will tour the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, featuring immersive installations from the epic.
Modi will perform rituals at Brahma Sarovar and release a commemorative coin and stamp during the event.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a special event commemorating the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's death and open the "Panchajanya," a monument honouring the holy conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra.
According to a PMO statement, the prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential hub in the Haryana city where installations underscore the Mahabharata's ongoing cultural and spiritual significance by depicting important scenes.
Modi will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the statement said.
Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.
The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Additionally, the prime minister will conduct "darshan" and "pooja" at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's holiest pilgrimage sites, which is believed to be connected to the Bhagavad Gita's heavenly revelation.
The International Gita Mahotsav, which takes place in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5, will also take place during Modi's visit.