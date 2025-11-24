Modi to Unveil ‘Panchajanya’ Monument in Kurukshetra, Mark 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a special event commemorating the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's death and open the "Panchajanya," a monument honouring the holy conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra.



According to a PMO statement, the prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential hub in the Haryana city where installations underscore the Mahabharata's ongoing cultural and spiritual significance by depicting important scenes.