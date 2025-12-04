Delhi CM Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Pollution Control Efforts

Rekha Gupta reviewed ongoing pollution-control efforts in a meeting involving top civic and environment officials, focusing on immediate and long-term steps.
She ordered timely repairs of potholes across the city — mandating road-maintenance agencies to fix them within 72 hours to curb dust pollution.
The Chief Minister authorised strict enforcement measures, including fines or criminal action for agencies or entities violating pollution norms or failing to comply with dust and waste management standards.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the effectiveness of pollution control efforts across the national capital. The meeting brought together senior officials from public works, environment, civic bodies, and other relevant departments, underlining the government’s determination to address the city’s worsening air quality.
During the meeting, Gupta directed road-maintenance agencies to identify and repair potholes within 72 hours across the city. She emphasised that broken roads contribute significantly to dust pollution and must be addressed swiftly as part of the broader pollution-control drive.
Beyond road repairs, CM Gupta underscored strict accountability for all departments and agencies. She authorised the pollution control body to impose heavy penalties — and even pursue criminal action — against government and private entities that fail to comply with dust control, waste-management, and other pollution-norm standards.
Officials said that while long-term strategies remain in place (including monitoring air and water quality, waste management and green initiatives), these immediate measures are crucial to ensure visible improvements on the ground. Gupta stressed that the city would treat pollution control as an “emergency mission,” vowing no tolerance for negligence.