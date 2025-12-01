Delhi’s Daily Pollution Spikes Driven Mainly By Traffic, Not Stubble: Study

The subdued stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana this year, partly the result of floods disrupting the crop cycle, meant its contribution to Delhi’s pollution stayed below 5 per cent through most of the early winter. On a few days it increased to 5–15 per cent and reached a peak of 22 per cent on November 12–13. Although this prevented episodes of extreme spikes, it did little to improve day-to-day air quality. PM2.5 remained the prevailing pollutant on 34 days, followed by PM10 on 25 days, ozone on 13 days and CO on two days. Throughout November, the AQI stayed lodged between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, illustrating the dominant influence of Delhi’s local sources comprising transport, industry, waste burning and domestic fuel use.