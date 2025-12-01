Delhi’s Daily Pollution Spikes Driven Mainly By Traffic, Not Stubble: Study

Centre for Science and Environment’s assessment notes that early winter pollution has stabilised at unhealthy levels driven largely by local emissions, even though stubble burning declined sharply this year.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi’s Daily Pollution Spikes Driven Mainly By Traffic, Not Stubble: Study
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Despite farm fires dropping to their lowest levels in several years, Delhi-NCR has endured another suffocating winter.

  • A new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), based on CPCB data, shows that carbon monoxide levels exceeded permissible limits on more than 30 out of the 59 days assessed at at least 22 monitoring stations.

  • CSE’s assessment notes that early winter pollution has stabilised at unhealthy levels driven largely by local emissions, even though stubble burning declined sharply this year.

Despite farm fires dropping to their lowest levels in several years, Delhi-NCR has endured another suffocating winter. For most of October and November, air quality remained stuck between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories as a growing “toxic cocktail” of PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and carbon monoxide (CO) from vehicles and other local combustion sources dominated the season.

A new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), based on CPCB data, shows that carbon monoxide levels exceeded permissible limits on more than 30 out of the 59 days assessed at at least 22 monitoring stations. Dwarka Sector 8 reported the highest number of breaches at 55 days, followed closely by Jahangirpuri and Delhi University’s North Campus, both registering 50 days above the limit. The same study points to a steep rise in pollution hotspots across the capital. While only 13 locations were officially flagged in 2018, many more neighbourhoods now routinely report pollution levels significantly higher than the city average.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the findings, Jahangirpuri registered the highest annual PM2.5 average at 119 µg/m³. It was followed by Bawana and Wazirpur at 113 µg/m³, Anand Vihar at 111 µg/m³, and Mundka, Rohini and Ashok Vihar, which all recorded annual averages between 101–103 µg/m³. New additions to the list of hotspots include Vivek Vihar, Alipur, Nehru Nagar, Siri Fort, Dwarka Sector 8 and Patparganj. Smaller towns beyond Delhi also suffered longer and more intense smog episodes this year. Bahadurgarh faced the season’s longest uninterrupted smog spell, a ten-day stretch from November 9 to 18, reinforcing the view that the wider region increasingly behaves as a single, heavily polluted airshed.

Delhi Sits On Crores In Clean Air Funds Even As Pollution Crisis Deepens - File photo
Delhi Sits On Crores In Clean Air Funds Even As Pollution Crisis Deepens

BY Outlook News Desk

CSE’s assessment notes that early winter pollution has stabilised at unhealthy levels driven largely by local emissions, even though stubble burning declined sharply this year. The study links much of the seasonal pollution to the interaction of PM2.5 with traffic-related gases. PM2.5 rose and fell almost in sync with NO₂ during peak traffic hours, with sharp increases observed between 7–10 am and 6–9 pm as emissions accumulated under shallow winter boundary layers. While NO₂ displayed swift, traffic-linked spikes, PM2.5 showed slower, broader surges. CO concentrations also exceeded the eight-hour standard at several monitoring stations.

“This synchronised pattern reinforces that particulate pollution spikes are being fuelled daily by traffic-related emissions of NO₂ and CO, especially under low-dispersion conditions,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), CSE. She added, “Yet, winter control efforts remain dominated by dust measures, with weak action on vehicles, industry, waste burning and solid fuels.”

The subdued stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana this year, partly the result of floods disrupting the crop cycle, meant its contribution to Delhi’s pollution stayed below 5 per cent through most of the early winter. On a few days it increased to 5–15 per cent and reached a peak of 22 per cent on November 12–13. Although this prevented episodes of extreme spikes, it did little to improve day-to-day air quality. PM2.5 remained the prevailing pollutant on 34 days, followed by PM10 on 25 days, ozone on 13 days and CO on two days. Throughout November, the AQI stayed lodged between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, illustrating the dominant influence of Delhi’s local sources comprising transport, industry, waste burning and domestic fuel use.

While peak pollution levels were lower than in the past three winters due to fewer firecrackers and reduced farm-fire impact, average pollution levels showed almost no meaningful improvement. PM2.5 concentrations during October–November were about 9 per cent lower than last year, but relative to the three-year baseline, the report found no substantial progress. Between 2018 and 2020, PM2.5 levels had declined steadily, partly because of the pandemic’s effect on mobility and industry. From 2021–22 onwards, however, annual averages have stagnated at high levels, and in 2024 the annual average climbed sharply to 104.7 µg/m³, reversing earlier gains.

In response, the report urges a suite of structural reforms: accelerated electrification targets, phasing out older vehicles, expansion of public transport and last-mile connectivity, and creation of safer walking and cycling networks. It also calls for parking caps, congestion fees, cleaner industrial fuels, lower gas taxes, the elimination of waste burning, better waste segregation and the remediation of legacy dump sites. On Monday, Delhi’s 3 pm AQI was recorded at 303, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ band, according to the CPCB’s bulletin.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  4. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  5. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  3. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  4. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  5. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution