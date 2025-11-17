Delhi pollution: SC For long-term Solution, Refuses To Ban Polluting Activities

Supreme Court demands lasting fix, cracks whip on Punjab-Haryana stubble burning

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Air Pollutio
Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Commission To Work On Permanent Solution
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court flatly rejects year-round enforcement of GRAP measures (construction bans, BS-III petrol/BS-IV diesel vehicle curbs, odd-even, etc.), saying Delhi-NCR cannot remain in “perpetual emergency mode”.

  • Bench of CJI B R Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria directs Punjab and Haryana chief secretaries to jointly meet within 48 hours and enforce every single CAQM recommendation to end farm fires “once and for all”.

  • Court warns it will personally monitor progress, summons status reports by Nov 24, next hearing Nov 25 as Delhi chokes in “severe-plus” AQI for the sixth day running.

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that Delhi cannot survive under indefinite emergency restrictions and refused pleas to convert the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into a permanent year-round regime.

“Delhi-NCR cannot live in GRAP forever. We need a long-term solution, not a city under lockdown 365 days a year,” a special bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai remarked while hearing a clutch of petitions on the capital’s annual winter smog crisis.

The court was responding to suggestions from amicus curiae and senior advocates that Stage-III and Stage-IV GRAP restrictions — including blanket construction bans, entry curbs on polluting trucks and vehicles, and staggered office timings — be made permanent until pollution is brought under control permanently.

The bench, also comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, instead trained its guns on the perennial trigger of winter smog: stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Related Content
Related Content

“If the suggestions given by the Commission for Air Quality Management are implemented in letter and spirit, stubble burning can be adequately tackled,” the CJI observed.

In a sharp directive, the court ordered the chief secretaries of both states to immediately convene a joint meeting with CAQM officials and ensure “scrupulous implementation” of every anti-stubble-burning measure — from subsidized machinery and bio-decomposers to stricter penal action against violators.

“We will monitor this ourselves. File compliance affidavits by November 24,” the bench warned, scheduling the next hearing for November 25.

The rap on the knuckles came as Delhi recorded its sixth straight “severe” air day, with several stations touching “severe-plus” (AQI >450). Satellite images showed over 1,100 fresh farm-fire incidents in the two states in the past 48 hours alone.

Environmentalists welcomed the court’s refusal to impose blanket bans, arguing permanent GRAP would cripple the economy, but stressed that Punjab and Haryana now face the strictest judicial deadline yet to deliver on promises made every winter since 2017.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar