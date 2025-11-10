Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Roadshow Ahead Of MCD Bypolls

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday participated in a roadshow ahead of the nomination of BJP candidate Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B ward.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday participated in a roadshow ahead of the nomination of BJP candidate Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B ward for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls.
Addressing supporters during the event, Gupta said the victory of BJP candidates is crucial in all 12 wards where are scheduled to be held on November 30.
, who earlier represented the Shalimar Bagh B ward before being elected as an MLA and later becoming the Chief Minister following the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections held in February this year, emphasised the need for stronger governance at the municipal level.
She accused previous governments in Delhi of indulging in politics at the cost of development in local wards.
“We want every ward in Delhi to be neat and clean. We will contest all the 12 wards with the blessings and affection of the people, and with the goal of public service,” Gupta said.
The BJP is contesting all 12 MCD wards, fielding eight women candidates. The party earlier held nine of these wards before the bypolls were announced.
Several other BJP candidates, joined by senior party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and ministers from the Delhi government, also held processions before filing their nominations.
The last date for filing nominations is November 10. Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have also announced candidates for all 12 wards.