MCD Bypolls: Parties Scramble As Nomination Deadline Looms

Delhi State Election Commission issued notification on Nov 3, 2025, for MCD bypolls in 12 wards nominations from Nov 3-10, scrutiny Nov 12, withdrawals till Nov 15, voting Nov 30, counting Dec 3.
Seats fell vacant after 11 councillors became MLAs and one MP.
BJP finalizing candidates for all 12 wards (9 previously held by it), AAP and Congress holding strategy meetings; BJP holds 116 MCD seats, AAP 98.
Parties are gearing up for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls in 12 wards, with just five days left to file nominations as the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) races to fill vacancies ahead of the November 30 voting date.
The SEC issued the official notification on November 3, kicking off the process for by-elections in wards that fell vacant earlier this year after 11 councillors were elected as MLAs to the Delhi Assembly, while the Dwarka-B seat has been empty since 2024 when former councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the Lok Sabha seat from West Delhi.
Accoridng to PTI, Nominations can be filed between 11 AM and 3 PM on working days from November 3 to November 10. Scrutiny of papers will occur on November 12, with candidates able to withdraw until November 15. Polling stations will operate from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM on November 30 without breaks, and votes will be counted on December 3.
BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva announced on October 31 that the party is finalizing candidates for all 12 wards, aiming to capitalize on its current MCD majority of 116 councillors against AAP's 98, Congress's 8, Independents' 1, and Independents' 15 (IVP).
