Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced immediate financial aid for those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the blast, assuring that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families.
A compensation package has been sanctioned for those affected by the blast, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing Rs.10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs. five lakh for victims who suffer permanent disabilities, and Rs. two lakh for those injured in the incident, according to PTI.
Gupta also directed hospitals to provide free and prioritised treatment to all victims, and ordered officials to ensure that relief reaches the affected households without delay.
In a late-night review meeting with senior police and disaster management officials, Gupta called for a detailed investigation into the incident and tighter security measures across the city’s transport hubs. She stated that “such acts of violence will not be tolerated” and urged citizens to remain calm while cooperating with authorities.
Thirteen people have been found dead in the explosion that occurred near Red fort metro station, leaving around 30 people injured who are being treated at LNJP hospital in Delhi.
A multi-agency probe is continued to track down the cause of the explosion and those who were involved. Home minister Amit Shah conducted a meeting with top law enforcement agencies in order to expedite the investigation.