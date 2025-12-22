NBA: Stephen Curry Helps Golden State Warriors Pip Phoenix Suns 119-116

Stephen Curry had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-116 in the NBA on Sunday (December 21, 2025). Jordan Goodwin's 3-pointer with 1:10 left made it a two-point game before Butler answered on the other end with a driving layup and three-point play. Collin Gillespie missed baseline 3 with 18 seconds remaining and Curry converted a pair of free throws before Gillespie connected from deep with 10 seconds to go — and Curry scored again to go 5 of 6 for 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
1/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
2/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
3/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) goes up to dunk against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
4/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) celebrates his three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
5/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a three-pointer against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
6/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) is ejected in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
7/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures toward a referee after being ejected as Moses Moody (4) restrains him during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn.
8/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
9/9
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA Basketball game-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jed Jacobsohn
