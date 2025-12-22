NBA: Stephen Curry Helps Golden State Warriors Pip Phoenix Suns 119-116
Stephen Curry had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-116 in the NBA on Sunday (December 21, 2025). Jordan Goodwin's 3-pointer with 1:10 left made it a two-point game before Butler answered on the other end with a driving layup and three-point play. Collin Gillespie missed baseline 3 with 18 seconds remaining and Curry converted a pair of free throws before Gillespie connected from deep with 10 seconds to go — and Curry scored again to go 5 of 6 for 14 points in the fourth quarter.
