India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday. South Africa made three changes to the playing XI, including Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Bavuma himself after the skipper missed the first match. They have replaced Prenelan Subrayen, Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman. India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, remained unchanged. This is the 20th straight toss India have lost in One-day Internationals.
