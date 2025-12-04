No Plan, Schedule: Rahul Gandhi Calls Caste Census Stance Betrayal Of Bahujans

Rahul Gandhi said that during a parliamentary query he got no clear answers — no framework, no timetable and no plan for public discussion on the caste census.
During a session in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi raised a pointed question about the status of a nationwide caste census. He later described the government’s response as “shocking,” accusing it of offering nothing more than vague assurances. According to him, there is no concrete framework, no time-bound plan, no formal discussion in Parliament, and no effort to involve the public.
He sharply criticized the administration’s silence — calling it “an open betrayal” of India’s Bahujans, referring to the country’s most marginalized populations including Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribal communities. Gandhi argued that without a caste census, it is impossible to assess the true social and economic composition of the nation or ensure fair representation.
The leader also faulted the government for refusing to draw on lessons from states that have already conducted caste or community surveys. He said this reluctance confirms a lack of regard for social justice, and accused the authorities of ignoring demands for transparency and inclusion.
Gandhi’s appeal intensifies growing demands for a comprehensive caste census across India — one that would inform future policy making, resource allocation and affirmative-action programmes for disadvantaged communities.