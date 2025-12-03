India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Pull Off Stunning 359 Chase To Level Series 1-1

India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Aiden Markram's century helped Proteas beat the Men in Blue by four wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 in Raipur on December 3

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Pull Off Stunning 359 Chase To Level Series 1-1
India's Virat Kohli, right, shakes hands with South Africa's Corbin Bosch after India won the first One Day International match in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat India in 2nd of the 3-match ODI series

  • South Africa now leveled the series 1-1, with the decider to be played on Dec 6 in Vishakhapatnam

  • Aiden Markram was named Player of the Match for his magnificent century

India took on South Africa for the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket stadium in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The hosts aimed to attain an unassailable 2-0 lead before arriving to Vishakhapatnam for the 3rd one-day. But the Proteas had different things on mind.

India once again lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Their innings was nothing short of spectacular as Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge. Kohli cracked a fluent century and Gaikwad blasted his maiden ODI ton, stitching up a massive 195-run partnership for the third wicket. India posted a formidable total of 358/5 in 50 overs.

But South Africa weren’t just fodder. Their chase, spearheaded by a composed Aiden Markram and backed by aggressive knocks from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, kept the game alive. Brevis’ fifty and Breetzke’s timely strokeplay ensured the Proteas never lost sight of the target. Even after a wobble midway, they kept their nerve.

In a thrilling finish, South Africa crossed the line with four wickets in hand, successfully chasing 359 and leveling the three-match series 1-1. The match swung back and forth, but it was the Proteas’ depth and temperament that made the difference on the night.

The last match, which will be a decider, is set to be played at Vishakhapatnam on December 6.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Read - India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights

India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Toss Update

South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first in Raipur, extending India's streak of consecutive coin toss losses to an unbelievable 20 matches.

Also Read - Where to watch India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming

India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: What Captains Said At Toss?

"We're hoping that as the night comes in, the dew comes in, it gets a bit easier with the ball skidding more. But it's very hard to say what it's going to play like. A lot of positives (from the last game). We did very well to get the game to that point, looking at the way we started in our first 10 overs of our batting, it shows that belief is there." - said Temba Bavuma.

"Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working. I think we did really well last game."

"A lot of positives from the last game, so just trying to continue that. And, come out here, play hard cricket again. They pushed us last game as well. We know what to expect." - Indian captain KL Rahul said after losing consecutive coin flips in the series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution