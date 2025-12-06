India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

Skipper KL Rahul tossed the coin with his left hand, for a change and India finally won a toss in one-day internationals after a two-year streak of bad luck. Rahul broke into a grin and even did a fist pump in a muted celebration

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahuls Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch
KL Rahul gestures to bowling coach Morne Morkel after winning the toss for the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India won toss, chose to bat first against South Africa in 3rd ODI

  • Last time India had won a toss in this format was World Cup 2023 semi-final

  • KL Rahul rejoices as streak finally broken in Visakhapatnam

As India and South Africa fight for the ODI series honours in the third and final match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, a seemingly routine detail drew the first attention.

Also Read - IND vs SA Live Score 3rd ODI Match Today

Captains often insist that tosses don't matter, but when one keeps losing them, frustration can become palpable and felt even by fans. For 20 consecutive ODIs, the coin had mocked India.

India captain KL Rahul, perhaps tired of the routine, decided to change something. He tossed the coin with his left hand. Desperate times calls for desperate measures, as they say, and India finally won the toss.

Rahul, the right-handed batter, broke into a grin and even did a fist pump in a muted celebration.

Two Years Of Bad Luck

The last time India had won a toss in this format was the World Cup 2023 semi-final match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, which they won by 70 runs after posting 397/4.

Virat Kohli (117 off 113) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70) scored centuries, while opener Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 80 off 66. But it was Mohammed Shami, who took the Player of the Match award for his seven-wicket haul (7/57).

Related Content
Related Content

However, the jubilation and anticipation for another World Cup title were soon tempered by the final defeat to Australia in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - a contest etched in memory as much for Pat Cummins's words.

"In sport, there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent, and that's the aim for us tomorrow," the Australian captain had declared on the eve of the match.

Since that semi-final, every ODI had begun with India playing according to someone else's decision. In Visakhapatnam, the streak was finally broken. Rahul chose to bowl, expecting dew.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Match State

The third India vs South Africa ODI match began with early drama. Arshdeep Singh struck in his first over, sending Ryan Rickelton back for a duck, and Harshit Rana backed him up with a probing spell.

But the Proteas, chasing a rare Test and ODI series double in India, found a capable pair in Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma to rebuild the innings. They stitched a 113-run stand for the second innings before Ravindra Jadeja had Bavuma caught at point by Virat Kohli. Prasidh Krishna later picked up three wickets to leave the Proteas at 228 for five after 37 overs, at the time of writing.

Also Read - Ind vs SA 3rd ODI Match Prediction And Head-To-Head stats

India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Both teams made changes. India brought in batter Tilak Varma for under-utilised all-rounder Washington Sundar, while South Africa, hit by injuries to Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi, drafted Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman into the XI.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottneil Baartman.

India won the first ODI in Ranchi by 17 runs, but the Proteas hit back to level the series 1-1 with a four-wicket victory in Raipur. After the ODIs, the two teams will face off in a five-match T20I series, starting December 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

West Indies' Fourth-Innings Heroics

Elsewhere, the West Indies batted 163.3 overs to salvage a draw with New Zealand in the first Test. Chasing a 531-run target, the Windies were starting at defeat, but Justin Greaves (202 not out) and Kemar Roach (58) faced 409 deliveries together for an unbroken 180-run seventh-wicket stand to flip the narrative, and also the result.

Their 457/6 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, is now the highest fourth-innings score, discounting England's 654/5 against South Africa in the 1939 Timeless Test -- a match that stretched over 10 days.

At the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia scored 511 in their first innings of the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test, for a 177-run lead. Mitchell Starc led the way with a brisk 77, having already starred with the ball earlier by claiming six wickets to bowl England out for 334.

As things stand, the Aussies lead the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 table with a perfect win record, while defending champions South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India complete the top five. England are 6th, ahead of New Zealand, Bangladesh, and the West Indies.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps