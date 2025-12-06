NZ Vs WI: What's The Highest Fourth Innings Total In Test Cricket? - Check List

WI secured a famous draw against NZ in the 1st Test in Christchurch
Greaves hit 202 not out as West Indies achieved highest fourth-innings total
West Indies also bagged their first points in the WTC table
West Indies achieved a remarkable feat against New Zealand on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as they batted for 163.3 overs to secure a famous draw.
The West Indies resumed on the final day at 212-4 with Shai Hope and Justin Greaves at the crease. Hope and wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach both were out close to lunch but those were the last wickets to fall in the day.
Greaves then stitched a 230-run stand with Kemar Roach as the duo bailed the Windies out of trouble and staged a fightback for the ages. The West Indies’ second innings total of 457-6 was the highest fourth-innings score since tests have been limited to five days.
Highest Fourth Innings Totals
|Team
|Total
|Overs
|Against
|Venue
|Season
|Result
|Eng
|654/5
|218.2x8
|SA
|Durban
|1938/39
|Draw
|WI
|457/6
|163.3
|NZ
|Christchurch
|2025/26
|Draw
|NZ
|451
|93.3
|Eng
|Christchurch
|1901/02
|Lost
|SA
|450/7
|136
|Ind
|Johannesburg
|2013/14
|Draw
|Pak
|450
|145
|Aus
|Brisbane
|2016/17
|Lost
NZ vs WI 1st Test: Justin Greaves Reaction
“Resilient is the word we’ve thrown around in the dressing room a lot so for me to to there at the end of the day was really important. Anything for the team at the end of the day,” Greaves said in his post-match interview.
“It’s a special, special day for me, a special day for the team. We were pretty much up against it," he added.
NZ vs WI 1st Test: West Indies Bag WTC Points
The result sees New Zealand and the West Indies take four points, with the latter bagging their first-ever in the new World Test Championship cycle. The second test begins in Wellington on Wednesday.