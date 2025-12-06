New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: Black Caps Push For Victory As Windies Face Uphill Battle

New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on December 6, 2025

New Zealand's batters Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham encourage each other while batting against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Cornaga
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The Black Caps, powered by Rachin Ravindra’s fluent hundred, declared their second innings at 466/6 to set the visitors a daunting target of 531. Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry struck late on Day 4 to leave the West Indies reeling at 212/4, still needing 319 runs off 90 overs to pull off a miracle.

With the hosts on the brink of victory and the tourists fighting to salvage pride, the final day promises drama as New Zealand chase a commanding win to open their World Test Championship campaign.

Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from the NZ vs WI, 1st Test Day 5 right here:

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

The first Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

