India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Men In Blue Set Unwanted Toss Record - Check Stats

India lost their 19th consecutive toss in ODI cricket against South Africa in the 1st one-day at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Men In Blue Set Unwanted Toss Record - Check Stats
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India skipper KL Rahul at the toss with South African captain Aiden Markram. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lose their 19th consecutive toss in ODIs

  • It is now officially the worst toss record in history of one-day cricket

  • Hosts posted 349 after losing the toss and batting first

India once again came up short at the toss and were put in to set a target by South Africa in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday (November 30, 2025).

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul lost out to Aiden Markram, who himself was deputising for Temba Bavuma -- who had recently steered the Proteas to a historic 2-0 series sweep.

This marked India's 19th consecutive toss loss in ODIs, a sequence dating back to the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The next worst toss-losing streak in ODIs is 11 by the Netherlands, between March 2011 and August 2013, as per Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to become the pair with the most international matches played together, stepping into their 392nd game side-by-side.

India Post 349 Through Virat Kohli's Ton, Rohit-Rahul's Half-Centuries

After losing the toss and batting first, team India successfully posted 349 runs on the board, largely due to Virat Kohli's excellence. The former India captain first stitched a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who departed after scoring 57.

Related Content
Related Content

Virat Kohli then had some brief partnerships with Washington Sundar (13) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (8). Later, he was joined by skipper KL Rahul, who saw Kohli smash his 52nd ODI century.

The star Indian batter, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, eventually got out for a score of 135 off 120. KL Rahul also scored a half-century and Ravindra Jadeja had a contribution of 32 off 20.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Snaps Up Dewald Brevis; SA 147/5 (24 Overs), IND 349

  2. Karnali Yaks Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: KAG Beat KAY By 5 Wickets In Kirtipur

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  2. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  3. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  4. WB Woman Dies by Self-Immolation Amid Stress Over Voter Verification

  5. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. Pak Army Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Facilitating Terrorist Infiltration Across Border

  5. Fire Erupts At Russian Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution