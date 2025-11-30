For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

India's back-to-back home Test series defeats (vs South Africa and New Zealand) have raised alarm
Coach Gambhir and chief selector Agarkar face mounting pressure over team selection and transition
Kohli and Rohit, currently active only in ODIs, remain India's biggest stars
While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were busy rebuilding India's innings in the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, a striking social media post surfaced.
"I don't always believe what I read in the media or on social media," wrote Kevin Pietersen. "But, if it's half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously."
The former England captain suggested that if the two modern giants of Indian cricket are even contemplating a return to the Test arena, the game’s custodians must take it seriously.
"The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!," the message continued.
Pietersen's words carried extra weight.
This intervention, albeit online, comes at a time when India's team selection dynamics are under intense scrutiny, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar facing questions over both direction and balance.
Notably, India lost the two-match Test series against South Africa 0-2, their second series whitewash at home in successive years. Last year, New Zealand swept a three-match series.
As things stand, India are fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points table, and are unlikely to qualify for the final, for the second time in four cycles.
Kohli and Rohit, who have restricted themselves to ODI cricket, remain the most bankable names in the sport.
Their potential return into the longest format would not only bolster India's batting depth but also send a powerful signal about the relevance of Test cricket in an era dominated by white-ball schedules.
Kohli, for the record, remains one of the most vocal supporters of Test cricket. During his reign as the Indian captain, he was hailed for promoting the format.
For Gambhir and Agarkar, the stated challenge is to manage a successful transition while keeping India competitive across formats, and the prospect of their biggest stars returning to red-ball duty could reshape the conversation entirely.
There's also the ongoing global narrative about the survival of Test, with many unanswered questions.
India remains the game's financial powerhouse, and if Kohli and Rohit, with their stature and influence, commit themselves again to the five-day game, it's sure to spark renewed interest among fans and broadcasters.
Kohli and Rohit have retired from the Test and T20I formats.