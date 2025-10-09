Rekha Gupta to Approach Supreme Court for Limited Use of Green Firecrackers

Delhi AQI in 2024

In October and November 2024, Delhi once again choked under a thick layer of smog, recording some of the worst air quality levels in the world. The city’s average AQI hovered in the “very poor” to “severe” range, peaking above 400 in areas like Bawana and Mundka. Landmarks like India Gate disappeared behind haze as PM2.5 levels reached hazardous highs, posing serious health risks to residents.