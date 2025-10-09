Rekha Gupta to Approach Supreme Court for Limited Use of Green Firecrackers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the government will approach the Supreme Court to allow certified green firecrackers for Diwali.
The court had earlier imposed a blanket ban on all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to worsening pollution levels.
In Oct–Nov 2024, Delhi’s AQI remained in the “very poor” to “severe” range, with smog blanketing the city despite curbs.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the Delhi government will move the Supreme Court for permission to use certified green firecrackers on Diwali.
Respecting sentiments of the people, the government is attempting to balance tradition and environmental protection, said Gupta according to PTI.
Claiming that Diwali is the most important festival of Indian culture, Gupta said that her government has decided to approach the court in view of crores of people who celebrate the festival in the city.
Even during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as chief minister, the Supreme Court often reminded Delhi's authorities of the importance of reducing air pollution in the nation's capital, particularly from October to December.
Current Laws around Firecrackers
Taking note of the extreme pollution and deterioration of air quality caused during Diwali, the top court introduced a year-round ban on bursting, manufacturing, storing, sale and purchasing of all firecrackers in Delhi and NCR in 2024.
At present, the Supreme Court, in its order dated September 26, allowed certified manufacturers to produce green firecrackers but did not permit their sale in Delhi-NCR without prior approval of the court.
The sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, including green firecrackers, are banned not only in Delhi, but also in adjoining areas in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Gavai instructed the Centre to confer with all parties involved and develop a balanced approach to the cracker issue. While allowing the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court noted the ban was not implemented in letter and spirit.
According to Law Chakra, the bench allowed for certified manufacturers of green firecrackers to manufacture them in Delhi-NCR, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR.
These manufacturers must have permits from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
Delhi AQI in 2024
In October and November 2024, Delhi once again choked under a thick layer of smog, recording some of the worst air quality levels in the world. The city’s average AQI hovered in the “very poor” to “severe” range, peaking above 400 in areas like Bawana and Mundka. Landmarks like India Gate disappeared behind haze as PM2.5 levels reached hazardous highs, posing serious health risks to residents.
The Supreme Court ordered the continuation of Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — including a ban on diesel-run heavy vehicles — as the city struggled to breathe. Even as temperatures dipped below 10°C and humidity touched 97 per cent, the toxic air showed little sign of clearing.