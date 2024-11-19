As per the India State of Forest Report 2019, forest cover in Delhi is only 13.18 per cent and tree cover is 8.73 per cent of the total geographical area. This means that only 21.91 per cent of Delhi’s geographical is under green cover against the national mandate of 33 per cent. Numbers don’t lie and here is the stark reality: One tree is cut ever hour in Delhi and this year alone, the Delhi government allowed felling of 18,879 trees. And this number is only till October 7. This does not include the odd tree that vanishes every few hours due to mindless trenching work by the PWD or construction of four-storied houses in municipal areas, and certainly does not include illegal felling which goes unnoticed. An environmental lawyer tells us citizens that the air in Delhi is so saturated that it doesn’t have the strength to carry the heavy burden of sustaining life. Are we accepting this for ourselves and our children? Why didn’t the commission order a moratorium on felling of trees in Delhi-NCR even in this state of national emergency? Perhaps, we are so glued to the idea of smog towers that trees mean very little to us.