Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Poor' After 4 Months of Clean Skies: Pollution Levels Rising Again

Delhi's clean-air streak ends as AQI slips into 'poor' zone; experts warn of rising pollution through the week.

Representative Image
India Weather: Delhi's Air Quality worsens Photo: PTI
  • Delhi AQI reaches 'poor' category at 200 today, ending 124-day clean streak

  • Air quality expected to worsen to 'very poor' by October 16

  • Clear sunny weather forecast with temperatures 31-33°C max, 19-21°C min

  • PM2.5 levels at 103 µg/m³, exceeding WHO safe limit significantly

Air Quality Alert: First Poor Reading Since June

Delhi's air quality has officially entered the 'poor' category today, October 14, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 200 at 5:30 AM, marking the end of a remarkable 124-day streak of clean air that lasted since June 11. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi shows a concerning upward trend, with readings climbing from 191 on Saturday to 167 on Sunday, 185 on Monday, and now crossing the 200 threshold.​

Multiple monitoring stations across the capital are showing alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI reading at 374, falling in the 'very poor' category, while other severely affected areas include Wazirpur (261), Bawana (259), Mathura Road (248), Dwarka (248), and Jahangirpuri (248). The PM2.5 concentration currently stands at 103 µg/m³, which is nearly seven times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended safe limit of 15 µg/m³.​

Weekly Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department predicts predominantly clear skies for Delhi throughout the week, with no rainfall expected in the coming days. Today's weather will feature mainly clear conditions with maximum temperatures ranging between 31-33°C and minimum temperatures between 19-21°C. The current temperature at 5:30 AM was recorded at 19.8°C with 69% humidity.​

The extended forecast shows consistent sunny weather patterns continuing through October 20, with daily highs reaching 87-91°F (31-33°C) and nighttime lows around 64-70°F (18-21°C). Wind speeds are expected to remain light, ranging from 4-6 mph from northwest and southwest directions, which unfortunately contributes to poor pollutant dispersion.​

Air Quality Deterioration Forecast

The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System indicates that Delhi's air quality will remain in the 'poor' category from October 14 to October 16, with predictions showing further deterioration to the 'very poor' category afterward. The AQI is projected to breach the 300 mark by October 16, with some forecasts suggesting readings could climb as high as 281.​

Current ventilation index readings show unfavorable conditions for pollutant dispersion, with values around 2800-3100 m²/s - well below the 6000 m²/s threshold considered necessary for adequate air circulation. The maximum mixing depth is predicted to be between 1900-2100 meters over the coming days, further hampering the natural cleansing of pollutants from the atmosphere.​

Contributing Factors and Health Advisory

The deteriorating air quality coincides with several seasonal factors, including the withdrawal of monsoon winds, decreasing temperatures, and the beginning of stubble burning activities in neighboring Punjab and Haryana. While stubble burning contribution remains minimal currently, experts warn that festive emissions and local pollution sources are already impacting air quality.​

Health authorities recommend limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The current AQI levels are classified as 'unhealthy for everyone,' with air purifiers recommended for indoor use. Residents should avoid morning walks and outdoor exercise during peak pollution hours, typically between 6-10 AM when pollutant concentrations are highest.​

