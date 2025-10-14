Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’ After 4 Months of Clean Skies: Pollution Levels Rising Again

Air Quality Alert: First Poor Reading Since June

Delhi's air quality has officially entered the 'poor' category today, October 14, 2025, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 200 at 5:30 AM, marking the end of a remarkable 124-day streak of clean air that lasted since June 11. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi shows a concerning upward trend, with readings climbing from 191 on Saturday to 167 on Sunday, 185 on Monday, and now crossing the 200 threshold.​