Punjab Air Quality Deteriorates as Stubble Burning Cases Rise to 134

Air Quality Concerns Mount

Punjab's air quality has slipped into the 'unhealthy' category with an overall AQI of 155, driven by PM2.5 concentrations of 70 µg/m³ and PM10 levels at 110 µg/m³. Amritsar faces the most severe conditions with an AQI of 207, recording dangerous PM2.5 levels of 127 µg/m³. Ludhiana follows closely with an AQI of 185 and PM2.5 readings of 104 µg/m³.​