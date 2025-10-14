Punjab Air Quality Deteriorates as Stubble Burning Cases Rise to 134

Punjab's air quality has deteriorated to 'unhealthy' levels, with cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana facing severe pollution. Clear skies and dry conditions are expected through October, with no significant rainfall on the horizon.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
stubble burning in punjab
Stubble Burning Photo: File Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab AQI at 155 (Unhealthy) with Amritsar worst at 207

  • Clear sunny weather continues with temperatures of 30-32°C max.

  • Stubble burning cases reach 134, still 85% lower than 2024

  • PM2.5 levels at 70 µg/m³ across the state

Air Quality Concerns Mount

Punjab's air quality has slipped into the 'unhealthy' category with an overall AQI of 155, driven by PM2.5 concentrations of 70 µg/m³ and PM10 levels at 110 µg/m³. Amritsar faces the most severe conditions with an AQI of 207, recording dangerous PM2.5 levels of 127 µg/m³. Ludhiana follows closely with an AQI of 185 and PM2.5 readings of 104 µg/m³.​

The deteriorating air quality coincides with stable weather conditions featuring light winds of 5-7 km/h and humidity levels between 45-73%, which hamper natural pollutant dispersion.​

Punjab Weather Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued clear and sunny conditions across Punjab through October. Today's weather shows maximum temperatures of 32°C and minimum temperatures around 21-22°C. The extended forecast indicates consistent patterns with daily highs of 30-35°C and nighttime lows between 12-22°C.​

No significant rainfall is expected during the week, with predominantly dry conditions prevailing. Light wind speeds of 2-6 mph from various directions will maintain stable atmospheric conditions.​

Summary
Summary of this article

Weekly Weather Forecast (Oct 14–20)

  • Oct 14–15: Clear skies, daytime highs 31–33 °C, lows 20–22 °C, light winds

  • Oct 16–17: Partly cloudy, no rain, highs 30–32 °C, lows 18–20 °C

  • Oct 18–20: Sunny to hazy mornings, highs 32–35 °C, lows 12–18 °C

Wind speeds 3–8 mph throughout; negligible chance of rainfall

Related Content
Related Content
India Weather: Delhi's Air Quality worsens - PTI
Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’ After 4 Months of Clean Skies: Pollution Levels Rising Again

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Stubble Burning in Punjab

Punjab has reported 134 stubble burning cases as of October 13, representing a significant 85% reduction from 872 cases recorded by the same date in 2024. Despite this improvement, the incidents contribute to regional air quality degradation.​

Amritsar district leads with 65 cases, followed by Tarn Taran with 27 incidents. The government has registered 78 FIRs against violating farmers and imposed environmental compensation of Rs 3.45 lakh.​

Government Response

Punjab has intensified monitoring through satellite surveillance and real-time GPS alerts to field officers. The state operates a dedicated control room that tracks burning incidents using ISRO satellite data. Enhanced penalties include 43 'red entries' in land records, preventing violators from accessing loans or selling farmland.​

The dramatic reduction in farm fires is attributed to August floods that affected agricultural areas, stricter enforcement, and improved farmer awareness about crop residue management alternatives. However, authorities expect case numbers to increase as the main harvesting season progresses, requiring continued vigilance through November 30.​

The current situation reflects Punjab's ongoing challenge of balancing agricultural practices with environmental protection while maintaining air quality standards during the critical post-harvest period.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Piling Up Pressure On SA, Lead Extended To 145 Runs

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  4. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  5. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?