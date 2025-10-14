Punjab Air Quality Deteriorates as Stubble Burning Cases Rise to 134

Punjab AQI at 155 (Unhealthy) with Amritsar worst at 207
Clear sunny weather continues with temperatures of 30-32°C max.
Stubble burning cases reach 134, still 85% lower than 2024
PM2.5 levels at 70 µg/m³ across the state
Air Quality Concerns Mount
Punjab's air quality has slipped into the 'unhealthy' category with an overall AQI of 155, driven by PM2.5 concentrations of 70 µg/m³ and PM10 levels at 110 µg/m³. Amritsar faces the most severe conditions with an AQI of 207, recording dangerous PM2.5 levels of 127 µg/m³. Ludhiana follows closely with an AQI of 185 and PM2.5 readings of 104 µg/m³.
The deteriorating air quality coincides with stable weather conditions featuring light winds of 5-7 km/h and humidity levels between 45-73%, which hamper natural pollutant dispersion.
Punjab Weather Outlook
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued clear and sunny conditions across Punjab through October. Today's weather shows maximum temperatures of 32°C and minimum temperatures around 21-22°C. The extended forecast indicates consistent patterns with daily highs of 30-35°C and nighttime lows between 12-22°C.
No significant rainfall is expected during the week, with predominantly dry conditions prevailing. Light wind speeds of 2-6 mph from various directions will maintain stable atmospheric conditions.
Weekly Weather Forecast (Oct 14–20)
Oct 14–15: Clear skies, daytime highs 31–33 °C, lows 20–22 °C, light winds
Oct 16–17: Partly cloudy, no rain, highs 30–32 °C, lows 18–20 °C
Oct 18–20: Sunny to hazy mornings, highs 32–35 °C, lows 12–18 °C
Wind speeds 3–8 mph throughout; negligible chance of rainfall
Stubble Burning in Punjab
Punjab has reported 134 stubble burning cases as of October 13, representing a significant 85% reduction from 872 cases recorded by the same date in 2024. Despite this improvement, the incidents contribute to regional air quality degradation.
Amritsar district leads with 65 cases, followed by Tarn Taran with 27 incidents. The government has registered 78 FIRs against violating farmers and imposed environmental compensation of Rs 3.45 lakh.
Government Response
Punjab has intensified monitoring through satellite surveillance and real-time GPS alerts to field officers. The state operates a dedicated control room that tracks burning incidents using ISRO satellite data. Enhanced penalties include 43 'red entries' in land records, preventing violators from accessing loans or selling farmland.
The dramatic reduction in farm fires is attributed to August floods that affected agricultural areas, stricter enforcement, and improved farmer awareness about crop residue management alternatives. However, authorities expect case numbers to increase as the main harvesting season progresses, requiring continued vigilance through November 30.
The current situation reflects Punjab's ongoing challenge of balancing agricultural practices with environmental protection while maintaining air quality standards during the critical post-harvest period.