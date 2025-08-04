JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at 81.

His son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government declared a three-day state mourning following the former CM's demise.