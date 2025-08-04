JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at 81.
His son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.
The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government declared a three-day state mourning following the former CM's demise.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's founding patron and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away on Monday at the age of 81. He led the JMM part for the past 38 years and his death is being mourned by politicians across the country.
"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren posted on X.
Shibu Soren had been regularly receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period of time.
"He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined," Hemant Soren had said on June 24 when his father was admitted to the hospital in the national capital.
Soren's Last Journey
State Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Shibu Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4 pm, following which it will be taken to his residence in Morabadi area.
His body will be brought to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11 am on Tuesday, and then it will be taken to his native place Nemra in Ramgarh district.
Condolences Pour In
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of Shibu Soren and said his demise was a big loss in the space of social justice.
She said in a post on X, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Shibu Soren was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.
He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden." "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the PM added.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, a prominent face in Indian politics who devoted his life to uplifting the marginalised and shaping Jharkhand's identity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti." Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and leaders cutting across party lines also condoled the death of the JMM patriarch.
"The demise of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji is extremely sad and painful. He was a strong voice of tribal identity and rights. His contribution to society will remain unforgettable. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar posted on X.
Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said Shibu Soren was a social reformer, besides being a politician.
"In his early life, he launched a crusade against money-lenders and had also fought for liquor prohibition. He received huge support for these two movements," Marandi said.
Congress leader and former state president Rajesh Thakur said Shibu Soren was instrumental in the creation of a separate Jharkhand.
"He was the voice of the poor, Dalit and the people of the state. Jharkhand suffers from an irreparable loss today," Thakur said.
Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said 'Guruji' was like a father to him and that his demise has created a void.
"Guruji was like a father to me. I have learnt a lot from him. I was a minister in his cabinet. He always fought for the exploited, deprived and tribals. He led a simple life. His loss is irreparable for Jharkhand. Guruji will be remembered forever," Das said.
Expressing condolences over Shibu Soren's death, BJP legislator Purnima Das said, "Respected Disom Guru had a big contribution in Jharkhand. My father-in-law (former CM Raghubar Das) had a long association with him. May his soul rest in peace." Former chief minister Champai Soren, who was a close aide of Shibu Soren, said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of Dishom Guru respected Shibu Soren ji. May Marang Buru give peace to the departed soul. It is the end of an era. I remember the moments spent with you during the Jharkhand movement, from the mountains, forests and remote villages to the Vidhan Sabha." Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said that the dream of a separate Jharkhand was realised only because of Shibu Soren's struggle.
Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..." The five-day monsoon session began on August 1.
The Jharkhand government declared a state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren.
The government also cancelled all its scheduled programmes, including the state-level events, while all state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, an official statement said.