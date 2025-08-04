JMM Founder Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81; Jharkhand Declares 3-Day State Mourning

Shibu Soren had been regularly receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period of time.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Trisha Majumder
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shibu Soren
JMM founding patron Shibu Soren passes away at 81 on August 4, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at 81.

His son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government declared a three-day state mourning following the former CM's demise.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's founding patron and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away on Monday at the age of 81. He led the JMM part for the past 38 years and his death is being mourned by politicians across the country.

His son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren posted on X.

Shibu Soren had been regularly receiving treatment at the hospital for an extended period of time.

"He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined," Hemant Soren had said on June 24 when his father was admitted to the hospital in the national capital.

Jharkhand key candidates (clockwise): Sita Soren, Hemant Soren, Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren - PTI
From Sorens To Marandis: Know About The Bigwigs Of Jharkhand Elections

BY Outlook News Desk

Soren's Last Journey

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Shibu Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4 pm, following which it will be taken to his residence in Morabadi area.

His body will be brought to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11 am on Tuesday, and then it will be taken to his native place Nemra in Ramgarh district.

Condolences Pour In

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of Shibu Soren and said his demise was a big loss in the space of social justice.

She said in a post on X, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Shibu Soren was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden." "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the PM added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, a prominent face in Indian politics who devoted his life to uplifting the marginalised and shaping Jharkhand's identity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti." Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and leaders cutting across party lines also condoled the death of the JMM patriarch.

"The demise of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji is extremely sad and painful. He was a strong voice of tribal identity and rights. His contribution to society will remain unforgettable. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar posted on X.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said Shibu Soren was a social reformer, besides being a politician.

"In his early life, he launched a crusade against money-lenders and had also fought for liquor prohibition. He received huge support for these two movements," Marandi said.

Congress leader and former state president Rajesh Thakur said Shibu Soren was instrumental in the creation of a separate Jharkhand.

"He was the voice of the poor, Dalit and the people of the state. Jharkhand suffers from an irreparable loss today," Thakur said.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said 'Guruji' was like a father to him and that his demise has created a void.

"Guruji was like a father to me. I have learnt a lot from him. I was a minister in his cabinet. He always fought for the exploited, deprived and tribals. He led a simple life. His loss is irreparable for Jharkhand. Guruji will be remembered forever," Das said.

Expressing condolences over Shibu Soren's death, BJP legislator Purnima Das said, "Respected Disom Guru had a big contribution in Jharkhand. My father-in-law (former CM Raghubar Das) had a long association with him. May his soul rest in peace." Former chief minister Champai Soren, who was a close aide of Shibu Soren, said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of Dishom Guru respected Shibu Soren ji. May Marang Buru give peace to the departed soul. It is the end of an era. I remember the moments spent with you during the Jharkhand movement, from the mountains, forests and remote villages to the Vidhan Sabha." Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said that the dream of a separate Jharkhand was realised only because of Shibu Soren's struggle.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..." The five-day monsoon session began on August 1.

The Jharkhand government declared a state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren.

The government also cancelled all its scheduled programmes, including the state-level events, while all state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, an official statement said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball