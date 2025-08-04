Athletes of team United States celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Gold medalists team United States, center, celebrate on the podium after the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Gold medalists team United States pose on the podium after the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Athletes compete in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
China's Zhang Yufei, top, and Summer McIntosh of Canada compete in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France celebrates after winning gold medal in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, center, flanked by silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan, left, and bronze medalist Neutral Athlete Russia, Ilia Borodin pose on the podium after the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leon Marchand of France, left, and Neutral Athlete Russia, Maxim Stupin compete in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.