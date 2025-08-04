Sports

World Aquatics Championships: USA Better Own 4x100m Medley Relay Record; Marchand Shines Again

Bettering their own world record, the United States won the women’s 4x100m medley relay world title on the final day of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Sunday (August 3, 2025). The Americans were victorious in 3min 49.34sec, beating their previous record of 3:49.63 from the Paris Olympics 2024. Australia finished second in 3:52.67, with China third in 3:54.77. Meanwhile, French swimming sensation Leon Marchand capped off his campaign in style, cruising to victory in the men’s 400m individual medley. The win completes a golden double for the 23-year old, who earlier in the week clinched the 200m IM title, having set a new world record in the semi-finals en route to the final. The superstar added a silver in the 4x100m medley relay.