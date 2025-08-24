Everton Vs Brighton Live Score, Premier League: The Toffees Eye Historic Debut At Hill Dickinson Stadium | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 2 of the English Premier League match between Everton and Brighton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton will mark a historic moment on Sunday as they play their first-ever competitive match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, but manager David Moyes faces a major headache ahead of the occasion. With Nathan Patterson, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Jarrad Branthwaite all sidelined, Moyes has described the situation as a “full-blown defensive crisis.” Séamus Coleman may be drafted in to steady the backline, while new signing Adam Aznou could feature from the bench after returning to training. In attack, loanee Jack Grealish is pushing for his first start and is expected to provide much-needed creativity as the Toffees look to christen their new home with a win.

LIVE UPDATES