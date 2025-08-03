AI-Enabled Facial Recognition In India: Necessary Upgrade Or Privacy Compromise — In Conversation With Sanjay Puri

A

Privacy concerns are not negligible in these regards when it comes to ordinary citizens. Making sure that citizens are clearly aware of what they are consenting to is something that techies, media and government all should ensure.

Today, AI-enabled FRS may seem uncomplicated, but tomorrow, in the wrong hands, that same information can be misused and abused. People need to know what they're signing up for. One’s face or image is everything; that's their identity. And it should not be exploited, because identity is practically everything.

Additionally, if someone does not consent to be captured, then there has to be an option. Other means of checking, whether it's a physical checking or a manual screening option must be available. People need to be allowed to preserve their privacy.