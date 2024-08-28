'Enough Is Enough': President Murmu Breaks Silence On Kolkata Rape Horror, Crimes Against Women

In her first signed article written exclusively for PTI, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her heartfelt reactions concerning the unprecedented rate of crime against women.
Her firm reactions came against the backdrop of the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. While commenting on the heart-breaking incident, the President told PTI she is ‘dismayed and horrified’.
"Enough is enough. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities", said the anguished president on crimes against women.
Further emphasizing the need for societal changes to bring down the rate of crime against women, Murmu said, "Society needs honest, unbiased self-introspection, ask itself some difficult questions", while adding, "In 12 years since Nirbhaya, countless rapes have been forgotten by society. This 'collective amnesia' is obnoxious."