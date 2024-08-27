National

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Take Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Further intensifying the protest against the heinous crimes of rape and murder of an on-duty female junior doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, a student outfit Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj is set to carry out the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' (march to 'Nabanna', the State Secretariat) today amid the UGC-NET examination.

O
Outlook Web Desk
27 August 2024
27 August 2024
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for the doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital | PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Today's call for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' has been given by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, a student outfit that claims to be apolitical. However, students’ outfits affiliated with the Left parties firmly opposed the rally considering the UGC-NET examination. The CBI has taken the name of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in an FIR concerning their probe into the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure. Protest against the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old on-duty trainee doctor continues in Kolkata where mass participation is taking place by people from different walks of life.
LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata RG Kar Protest LIVE: Concern Over Safety Of Nurses As Well, Says Official

Commenting on the current scenario concerning the safety of women healthcare professionals, Trained Nurse's Association of India (TNAI) President Dr Roy K George said, "Definitely, there is concern over the safety of nurses because 90 per cent of them are women who work 24 hours in hospitals and healthcare settings. We have taken up the issue with the health minister and Chief Justice of India. We need safety for health workers especially women health workers."

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Security Beefed Up In City Ahead Of Protest March

Taking to their X handle, Kolkata Police earlier posted, “August 27, Tuesday, is the day when several candidates are scheduled to take the UGC-NET exam from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and again from 3 pm to 6 pm. An organisation calling itself ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ has called for a ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on the same day. We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centres. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, contact the nearest police station.”

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Protest March 'Illegal', Say Police

West Bengal Police said that Tuesday’s march to state secretariat Nabanna is “illegal”, since the organisers were not permitted to hold the rally to press for their demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake the alleged rape and murder of a doctor.

"We have learned about the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally through various media channels and social media. To date, neither any individual nor organisation has applied for permission, making the event illegal,” ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma said.

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Accused Sanjay Roy's Polygraph Test Flags False Aswers

In a significant development, the polygraph test conducted on the prime accused civic volunteer Sanjay Roy reportedly flagged several false and unconvincing answers.

As per reports, during the test, Roy said the woman doctor was already dead when he reached the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital where the body was found on August 9.

CCTV Footage Shows Accused With Earphones At Crime Scene | - X Screengrab/ @tirthajourno
Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE Updates: 'Nabanna Abhijan' To Take Place Today

The students' group Pashchimbanga Chatra Samaj on Monday said it was determined to march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday, seeking justice for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata Press Club on Monday, Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said state employees forum Sangrami Joutho Mancha would also join the 'Nabanna Abhijan' programme in solidarity with the demands.

Processions to Nabanna in Howrah would start simultaneously around noon from multiple places -- College Square and Fort William in Kolkata, and Howrah Bridge, Howrah Maidan and Satragachi in Howrah, he said.

Kolkata Doctor Case Latest Updates | - X/@pachtaogaybro/PTI
Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE Updates: CBI Investigation Status

  • The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh's name in an FIR in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the medical college during his tenure.

  • Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) along with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) which covers unlawful acceptance of gratification by a public servant have been slapped by the central probe agency against Ghosh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  2. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  3. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
  4. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  5. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
Football News
  1. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  2. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  3. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  4. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
  5. Mohammedan SC Faces Setback As Investors Withdraw; Club Remains Hopeful For ISL Debut
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  2. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  4. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  5. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Take Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. The Winner Comes Second In India's New Political Landscape
  4. Broadcast Bill, Waqf Amendment And Lateral Entry: Is BJP On The Backfoot?
  5. The Sangh Parivar's 'Non-Negotiable Targets' Are In The Doldrums
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  4. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  5. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
World News
  1. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
  2. Taiwan Bans Concert By Chinese Rapper Over Insulting 'Taipei, China' Promotional Materials
  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  4. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  5. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know