Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Student Outfit To Take Out 'Nabanna Abhijan' Today; Bengal Police Calls It 'Illegal'

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Today's call for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' has been given by Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, a student outfit that claims to be apolitical. However, students’ outfits affiliated with the Left parties firmly opposed the rally considering the UGC-NET examination. The CBI has taken the name of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in an FIR concerning their probe into the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure. Protest against the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old on-duty trainee doctor continues in Kolkata where mass participation is taking place by people from different walks of life.

27 Aug 2024, 08:36:18 am IST Kolkata RG Kar Protest LIVE: Concern Over Safety Of Nurses As Well, Says Official Commenting on the current scenario concerning the safety of women healthcare professionals, Trained Nurse's Association of India (TNAI) President Dr Roy K George said, "Definitely, there is concern over the safety of nurses because 90 per cent of them are women who work 24 hours in hospitals and healthcare settings. We have taken up the issue with the health minister and Chief Justice of India. We need safety for health workers especially women health workers." VIDEO | Kolkata rape-murder case: "Definitely, there is concern over the safety of nurses because 90 per cent of them are women who work 24 hours in hospitals and healthcare settings. We have taken up the issue with the health minister and Chief Justice of India. We need safety… pic.twitter.com/bcXz1QC7P7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2024

27 Aug 2024, 08:20:11 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Security Beefed Up In City Ahead Of Protest March Taking to their X handle, Kolkata Police earlier posted, “August 27, Tuesday, is the day when several candidates are scheduled to take the UGC-NET exam from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and again from 3 pm to 6 pm. An organisation calling itself ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ has called for a ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on the same day. We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centres. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, contact the nearest police station.” pic.twitter.com/P5iq8pieUl — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 25, 2024

27 Aug 2024, 07:59:33 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Protest March 'Illegal', Say Police West Bengal Police said that Tuesday’s march to state secretariat Nabanna is “illegal”, since the organisers were not permitted to hold the rally to press for their demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake the alleged rape and murder of a doctor. "We have learned about the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally through various media channels and social media. To date, neither any individual nor organisation has applied for permission, making the event illegal,” ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma said.

27 Aug 2024, 07:53:52 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Accused Sanjay Roy's Polygraph Test Flags False Aswers In a significant development, the polygraph test conducted on the prime accused civic volunteer Sanjay Roy reportedly flagged several false and unconvincing answers. As per reports, during the test, Roy said the woman doctor was already dead when he reached the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital where the body was found on August 9.

27 Aug 2024, 07:45:36 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE Updates: 'Nabanna Abhijan' To Take Place Today The students' group Pashchimbanga Chatra Samaj on Monday said it was determined to march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday, seeking justice for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing reporters at the Kolkata Press Club on Monday, Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said state employees forum Sangrami Joutho Mancha would also join the 'Nabanna Abhijan' programme in solidarity with the demands. Processions to Nabanna in Howrah would start simultaneously around noon from multiple places -- College Square and Fort William in Kolkata, and Howrah Bridge, Howrah Maidan and Satragachi in Howrah, he said.