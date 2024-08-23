Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities

Sanjay Roy, civil volunteer and main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Sealdah court.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, had brought Roy to the court as his police custody was ending on Friday.
Meanwhile, the federal probe agency was also granted permission to conduct polygraph test on former principal of the state-run hospital -- Dr Sandip Ghosh -- and five other doctors who were colleagues of the victim.
KOLKATA DOCTOR CASE | LATEST UPDATES
CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a state-constituted special investigation team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The decision came after a petition filed by former deputy superintendent of the medical facility -- Akhtar Ali -- sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged financial misconduct which took place during ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's tenure.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to provide a status report on the investigation within three weeks and post the matter for a follow-up hearing on September 17.
The West Bengal government had formed the SIT on August 20 to probe in the financial misconduct allegations at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Broken Tower Bolt Of Seminar Hall Door
The CBI is looking at how the crime was executed at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College without any hindrance. The hall's door's tower bolt was found to be broken, an officer said.
He said that the agency officials are trying to find out if someone stood guard outside the seminar hall to ensure the crime was committed in an undisturbed manner, adding that they were also examining the CCTV footage to confirm their suspicion.
The officials have raised question over as to why no one heard any sound from inside the seminar hall when torture was being inflicted upon the victim.
"The tower bolt was broken, which caused the door to malfunction. We are probing whether anyone was stationed outside to act as a guard while the crime was committed," a CBI officer told news agency PTI.
Initial findings had revealed that the door, due to the broken tower bolt, had been malfunctioning for some time.
Notably, the victim had entered the hall between 2 am and 3 am on August 9. An on-duty doctor at the time had reported that she was seen sleeping inside the hall.
"Interviews with doctors, interns, and junior doctors revealed that the door's malfunction had been a known issue, which prevented the victim from locking the door that night," he added.
SANJAY ROY SENT TO 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY
Main accused and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Sealdah court.
Findings of the psychoanalysis profile of the accused indicated that he was a pervert and addicted to pornography.
Citing reports from New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), a CBI officer revealed that Roy had "animal-like instinct".
During questioning, the officer said, Roy showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without any hesitation. "It appeared that he had no remorse," the official added.
Notably, several pornographic contents were also found in Roy's mobile phone, which was seized by the Kolkata Police before the probe was handed over to the CBI.
The officer had said that both technical and scientific evidences "very much support" that the accused was present at the crime scene.
Sandip Ghosh Polygraphy Test
A Sealdah Court on Thursday had granted permission to the CBI to conduct a polygraphy test on former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh and five other doctors who were colleagues of the victim and accused in the case.
However, the court had not set a date for the conducting of the test on the accused parties, a Live Law report had said.
Meanwhile, the federal probe agency on Friday continued to grill Ghosh in the probe of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor, whose body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run medical facility.
CBI officials had explained that they wanted to further verify Ghosh's answers as there were discrepancies in some of the responses he gave to their questions.
Ghosh's role in informing the parents about the doctor's death, passing it off as suicide at first and making them wait for three hours before letting them see the body, all these points were raised by the agency during the interrogation.