International

Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained

Boeing had in July agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with winning regulatory approval of the Max.

Boeing 737 Max Air Crashes Explained
Boeing 737 Max planes are cost and fuel-efficient version of the popular 737 model | Photo: Boeing.com
info_icon

Relatives of some of the 346 passengers who were killed in two different crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes are set to come face-to-face with the aircraft manufacturer in the court on Friday.

The relatives' lawyers will ask the federal judge to strike out a plea agreement that Boeing's manufacturer struck with federal prosecutors.

Notably, Boeing had in July agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with winning regulatory approval of the Max. The settlement struck between Boeing and the Justice Department calls for the big government contractor to pay a fine and be under probation.

The agreement calls for Boeing -- based in Virginia's Arlington -- to pay a fine of at least $243.6 million, invest $455 million in compliance and safety programs, and be placed on probation for three years.

The crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia together claimed the lives of 346 people. Boeing is accused of misleading regulators who approved minimal, computer-based training for 737 pilots before they could fly the Max. Boeing reportedly wanted to prevent regulators from requiring training in flight simulators, which would have increased the cost of flight operations for the airlines.

As the face-off is set to take place at the court, let's look back at the Boeing 737 Max and the subsequent crashes that killed 346 people.

BOEING 737 MAX

The single-aisle 737 MAX was launched in 2011 as Boeing's cash cow and investors keep a close watch on its production and deliveries.

The American aerospace company's 737 Max is a cost and fuel-efficient version of its very popular, best-selling 737 airline.

The MAX, powered by LEAP engines made by a joint venture between GA Aerospace and Safran, comes in four variants -- 737 MAX 7, 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, and 737 MAX 10.

737 MAX 7 is the smallest of the family, with a maximum seating of 172 and a length of 35.56 meters. However, at 3,800 nautical miles (4,373 miles), it has the longest range of the four MAX variants.

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft | Photo: boeing.com
info_icon

The comes 737 MAX 8, which has a maximum seating capacity of 210, with a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles). It is also the most popular variant of MAX.

The 737 MAX 9 model has been in the spotlight since the January 5 Alaska Air incident, wherein a mid-air cabin panel blowout forced the plane to make an emergency landing. The aircraft has a maximum seating of 220, a range of 3,300 nautical miles (3,798 miles), and is 42.16 meters long.

Lastly, the 737 MAX 10 is the largest MAX plane with a maximum capacity seating of 230. It is major competition for Airbus's A321neo, which dominates the single-aisle market.

What Happened In Indonesia In 2018?

On October 29, 2018, Lion Air flight JT 610, a 737 Max 8 plane, took off from Jakarta and was headed to another island in Indonesia. Merely 13 minutes after take off, the plane crashed into the Java Sea, claiming the lives of all 189 onboard.

The Max 8 variant was at the time almost brand-new as it had gained the US Federal Aviation Administration's certification for commercial service only in 2017. It had flown for only about 800 hours, a Rolling Stone report said.

Debris of Boeing 737 Max 8 - Lion Air Flight | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

An investigation was launched into the incident by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee. The probe found that the flight crew had tried to pull the aircraft out of a dive caused by a glitch in a sensor, which ultimately led the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to continuously tilt the plane downward.

The attention shifted towards the information that Boeing did not disclose the new flight-control system MCAS to its pilots and the airlines, the Economic Times report said.

The Indonesian investigators said that flight pilots struggled to get a hold of the control as the automated system kept tilting the nose downwards.

What Happened In Ethiopia In 2019?

Months later, on March 10 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 -- another 737 Max 8 -- crashed into a field six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, killing all 157 aboard the plane.

The flight's destination was Nairobi, Kenya.

Amid the already existing criticism of the 737 Max following the 2018 Indonesia crash, this incident only fueled the condemnation of the Max variants.

Debris of the 737 Max 8 Ethiopian Airlines Flight at the crash site | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Aviation regulators around the world, including the USFAA, were quick to act and order the grounding of all the 737 Max aircraft in service. Ethiopian investigators had found that the flight crew tried to follow the prescribed protocol to override the automated system and prevent the plane from going into a dive, but failed to do so.

A Rolling Stone report said that Boeing admitted that a software error caused the crash. It had said that it was taking steps to "prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation".

Boeing's Turmoil

Later, the FAA formed an international team to review the safety of the 737 Max, following which Boeing reduced the monthly production by nearly 20 per cent.

In October 2019, Boeing fired its top executive, Kevin McAllister, from the commercial aeroplane division. Then in December 2019, CEO Dennis Muilenburg was also fired from the company.

In September 2020, an 18-month-long investigation conducted by the US House of Representatives found that Boeing failed in its design and development of the MAX as well as in maintaining transparency with the FAA and that the FAA also failed in oversight and certification.

Flight deck of a Boeing 737 Max | Photo: boeing.com
info_icon

In November 2020, the USFAA allowed the 737 MAX to fly again, lifting the grounding order from the aircraft. With this, Congress in December passed legislation to reform FAA's methods of certifying new airplanes, including the requirement of manufacturers to disclose certain safety-critical information to the FAA.

In April 2021, 737 Max's deliveries were once again halted by Boeing after electrical problems re-grounded a part of the fleet.

To settle the lawsuits filed against the safety oversight of the 737 Max, current and former Boeing company directors reached a $237.5 million settlement with shareholders in November 2021.

A year later, in October 2022, the FAA told Boeing that some of the major documents submitted before the panel as part of the certification review of the 737 Max 7 were incomplete and needed reassessment, Reuters reported.

Boeing in August of 2023 identified another new supplier quality issue with the 737 Max involving improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead.

In January this year, the mid-air cabin blowout in Alaska Air-run 737 Max 9 forced the plane to make an emergency landing, prompting the FAA to ground all 171 of the Max variant and launch a probe.

The FAA also barred Boeing from increasing the production of Max but lifted the grounding orders on Max 9 after inspections were completed.

Next month, a preliminary report from the US National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the door panel that flew off the jet mid-air appeared to be missing four key bolts.

In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with winning regulatory approval of the Max, agreeing to a pay fine and be placed under probation.

If this agreement between Boeing and the Justice Department gets approved by a judge, then the aerospace titan will be able to avert a federal criminal trial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Tom Latham Wants Black Caps To Play With Freedom In Tests
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: How India Can Still Enter Semi-Finals - Updated Scenarios
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Masood Blames Bowlers For Loss As Pope Hails Root And Brook's Heroics
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Buoyant England Steamroll Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs - In Pics
  5. PAK Vs ENG: Have Pakistan Won Any Home Test Since Covid Era? Stat Check
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics
  2. Italy 2-2 Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Tedesco Laments Pellegrini Red Card In Draw
  3. Kerala Blasters Vs Borussia Dortmund: Indian Super League Giants Win Fans' Showdown
  4. Lionel Messi Reacts After 'Ugly' Venezuela Vs Argentina Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifier
  5. India Vs Vietnam Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  5. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  2. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  3. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
  4. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  5. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  2. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  3. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
  4. Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained
  5. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures